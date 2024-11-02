Two key penalty decisions went against Liverpool Women as they lost 1-0 to Everton Women in their last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Everton Women 1-0 Liverpool Women

WSL (8), Goodison Park

November 17, 2024

Goals: Snoeijs 41′

With striker Sophie Roman Haug out injured, as well as goalkeeper Rachael Laws, Liverpool manager Matt Beard set up his side in a 3-5-2 formation – wing-backs Taylor Hinds and Grace Fisk pivotal to the system.

It was Hinds’ left side on which Liverpool had most joy, evidenced even from the kick-off as they began with a rugby-like play, Marie Hobinger going long for the Reds’ attackers to all dart and win the ball back from the resultant Everton throw-in.

Going forward, Leanne Kiernan looked bright early on, turning brilliantly in the final third before firing a shot from distance narrowly over the crossbar as opposition goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan struggled to retreat to her line.

Liverpool spent most of the first half in the middle third, looking for ways to break down the Blues.

The hosts’ backline stood strong, though, and perhaps the best chance of the half was created by Toni Payne, who raced on to a long ball and, shepherded by Gemma Bonner, cut inside only to fire her shot wide.

The most controversial moment of the matcha arrived shortly before the break as Everton‘s Honoka Hayashi was brought down by Japanese compatriot Fuka Nagano.

The referee pointed to the spot where Katja Snoeijs subsequently scored from, but replays showed the foul had taken place outside the area – not that anyone should have needed a screen to tell.

"How it gets given as a penalty is beyond me" ? Our panel are in agreement that Everton should not have been awarded a penalty. pic.twitter.com/NWvtVMGfEU — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) November 17, 2024

With no VAR, the penalty stood and Everton took the lead for the first time in a WSL match this season.

Half time: Everton Women 1-0 Liverpool Women

Liverpool immediately started the second half with more urgency and should have scored when Nagano had two chances from inside the box, but she was incredibly denied in quick succession by ‘keeper Brosnan.

The substitutes amounted to a change in formation for Liverpool, as Fisk, Gemma Bonner, Gomma Evans and Taylor Hinds formed a back four.

Ten minutes later, manager Beard made another change in an effort to spark some life into his side, swapping Kiernan whose fast start had fizzled out, for Mia Enderby.

While the Reds didn’t particularly improve, they should have had a penalty when Ceri Holland was taken out by Justine Vanhaevermaet only to see her penalty claim dismissed.

"Liverpool can't believe they're not level!" ? What a double save from Courtney Brosnan! ? pic.twitter.com/0hRvvDdiFe — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) November 17, 2024

Though Liverpool will rightly feel hard done to, they hardly created any chances of note and looked blunt around the opponent’s penalty area. Only in the eight minutes of added time, did Liverpool really threaten the Everton goal.

Everton were no better and didn’t particularly deserve three points, but they still went home with all three points for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s barren away run against Everton in the league continues – they haven’t won a WSL game away against their neighbours since 2017.

Player of the match: Fuka Nagano

Liverpool Women: Micah; Fisk, (Daniels 85′), Clark (Kapocs 61′), Bonner, Silcock (Evans 61′), Hinds; Nagano, Holland, Hobinger; Smith, Kiernan (Enderby 71′)

Subs not used: Spencer, Fahey, Shaw

Next match: Newcastle (A) – League Cup – Sunday, November 24, 2pm (GMT)