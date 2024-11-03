As weeks go, it does not get much bigger than the visits of Real Madrid and Man City in the space of just five days – and it leaves Arne Slot with plenty to think about.

Liverpool returned from the international break with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton, with Mohamed Salah‘s wild celebration speaking volumes of the importance of those three points.

It means the Reds head into this week with a chance to all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and establish an 11-point lead over City in the league.

Anfield is poised for two feral nights under the lights, but while we all get mentally and emotionally prepared for the big week ahead, Slot has some important decisions to make.

Who gets the nod at left-back?

Kostas Tsimikas was unavailable against Southampton due to a knock, but one would expect him to be back in contention from Real Madrid‘s visit onwards.

Previously, we wouldn’t have batted an eye at Andy Robertson starting three games in a row in a single week, but he is now 30 and is coming off the back of an intense international break.

There is no way he can sustain a high level of performance by playing in both games this week.

So, the question is does Slot keep the veteran in place for the visit of the reigning La Liga champions and then introduce Tsimikas against City? Or does he rotate in each game?

If it were up to some fans, the team that faces Real would call for a plethora of younger faces as the priority lies with City on Sunday, such is our strong position in Europe.

Considering how Slot has used his left-backs to date, it suggests we will see Tsimikas restored to the lineup on Wednesday – as long as he is fit – and Robertson chosen to face City.

How to rotate the forward line?

With Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa yet to return to the rotation pool, Slot will again be selecting from Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Though, we can certainly lock Salah in for both starting lineups having been named on the bench just twice this season – there’s no way he is missing out here.

That leaves question marks over who assumes the role on the left wing and who occupies the central role, but if I were Slot, this is what I would choose:

Real Madrid: Salah – Diaz – Gakpo

Salah – Diaz – Gakpo Man City: Salah – Nunez – Diaz

To make this happen, Diaz would be subbed around the 60-minute mark on Wednesday for Nunez – affording him some rest before starting on the left wing on the weekend.

Time will tell if Jota can be considered for a role but, as it stands, this feels the best way to go about it up top.

Will injured players be welcomed back?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Jota (rib), Alisson (hamstring) and Chiesa (fitness) are currently on the injury list, but all have been making positive progress.

Slot and Co. will know not to rush any of them back into the fold as the schedule extends well beyond these two fixtures, but there will be consideration needed for possible involvement.

The positive is that those currently filling in are performing admirably, meaning there is no rush to push the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley out of the side.

As a list of priorities go, the focus should be on City even if any of the injured quartet are ‘ready’ to face Madrid – at most, appearances off the bench in midweek will certainly do.

While we are all eager to give Real a taste of what they’ve given us in recent years, it is simply not the time to be forcing anything.