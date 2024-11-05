Liverpool have a hectic schedule on the horizon and the international break was somewhat kind to Arne Slot‘s side, though seven did play maximum minutes across two matches.
In the end, 16 senior players reported for international duty this month and only one went unused for their country.
Virgil van Dijk was released early in a big boost for Liverpool and, thankfully, there were no injury concerns throughout the break.
With international action now behind us until March – hallelujah – let’s take a look at who played the most minutes during the November break, and who got on the scoresheet.
Minutes played
The Reds saw seven first-team players utilised for every minute of the break, which could offer a hint to how Slot may lineup his side on Sunday.
Jarell Quansah was moved up from the under-21s to the senior England squad, but he is still left waiting for his first senior cap having not been involved during the break.
There may also be a call between Slot and Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands manager afforded his Dutch trio valuable rest:
Caoimhin Kelleher – 180
Ibrahima Konate – 180
Andy Robertson – 180
Conor Bradley – 180
Dominik Szoboszlai – 180
Wataru Endo – 180
Luis Diaz – 180
Curtis Jones – 169
Alexis Mac Allister – 154
Tyler Morton – 152
Kostas Tsimikas – 146
Darwin Nunez – 135
Ryan Gravenberch – 98
Cody Gakpo – 92
Virgil van Dijk – 90
Jarell Quansah – 0
Goals
It was a memorable break for Curtis Jones, earning his first cap for England and commemorating the occasion with a brilliant goal.
Andy Robertson also ended his five-year dry spell for Scotland, while Dominik Szoobszlai pulled out a panenka penalty in the 99th minute:
Jones – 1
Gakpo – 1
Robertson – 1
Bradley – 1
Szoboszlai – 1
