Liverpool have a hectic schedule on the horizon and the international break was somewhat kind to Arne Slot‘s side, though seven did play maximum minutes across two matches.

In the end, 16 senior players reported for international duty this month and only one went unused for their country.

Virgil van Dijk was released early in a big boost for Liverpool and, thankfully, there were no injury concerns throughout the break.

With international action now behind us until March – hallelujah – let’s take a look at who played the most minutes during the November break, and who got on the scoresheet.

Minutes played

The Reds saw seven first-team players utilised for every minute of the break, which could offer a hint to how Slot may lineup his side on Sunday.

Jarell Quansah was moved up from the under-21s to the senior England squad, but he is still left waiting for his first senior cap having not been involved during the break.

There may also be a call between Slot and Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands manager afforded his Dutch trio valuable rest:

Caoimhin Kelleher – 180

Ibrahima Konate – 180

Andy Robertson – 180

Conor Bradley – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Wataru Endo – 180

Luis Diaz – 180

Curtis Jones – 169

Alexis Mac Allister – 154

Tyler Morton – 152

Kostas Tsimikas – 146

Darwin Nunez – 135

Ryan Gravenberch – 98

Cody Gakpo – 92

Virgil van Dijk – 90

Jarell Quansah – 0

Goals

It was a memorable break for Curtis Jones, earning his first cap for England and commemorating the occasion with a brilliant goal.

Andy Robertson also ended his five-year dry spell for Scotland, while Dominik Szoobszlai pulled out a panenka penalty in the 99th minute:

Jones – 1

Gakpo – 1

Robertson – 1

Bradley – 1

Szoboszlai – 1