Liverpool youngster Ben Doak was in scintillating form for Scotland against Croatia, starring in his country’s 1-0 victory as he helped set up the winner.

The 19-year-old won his fifth senior international cap at Hampden Park on Friday night, as he continues to enjoy an impressive rise.

Doak has been shining on loan at Middlesbrough this season, registering three assists in eight Championship starts, and he has taken that form with him on Scotland duty.

The Liverpool winger was named Man of the Match in their 1-0 victory over Croatia, with John McGinn’s late winner proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Ben Doak is your @EE Player of the Match tonight ? Well deserved…#SCOCRO pic.twitter.com/Q1KSltDZgt — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 15, 2024

Doak was heavily involved in the goal, skinning Man City‘s £77 million left-back Josko Gvardiol and testing goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, before McGinn fired home on the rebound.

The Reds teenager was a menace all evening, creating two chances per FotMob and causing constant problems with his pace and directness.

One outrageous piece of skill to bamboozle Gvardiol was one of the most entertaining moments of the night, with Doak’s confidence sky-high.

Ben Doak sending Gvardiol for the Echo pic.twitter.com/EjlqobHa2k — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 15, 2024

So many Liverpool youngsters have come and gone down the years, failing to make the grade, but Doak looks like a special talent.

There is an understandable rawness to his game in terms of his final ball, but the speed he possesses is devastating, as well as his quick feet.

Equally adept at cutting inside from the right or hitting the byline, Doak is a two-footed nightmare for full-backs, and the fact that he gave Gvardiol such a tough evening – after also doing so in the reverse fixture in October – highlights his quality.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Darwin Nunez‘ Uruguay came out 3-2 winners over Luis Diaz‘s Colombia, Conor Bradley played 89 minutes as Northern Ireland beat Belarus 2-0 and Tyler Morton started in England’s 0-0 draw with Spain U21s.