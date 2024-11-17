Liverpool’s goalkeeping ranks are in good health, and next season’s newcomer Giorgi Mamardashvili continues to catch the eye with his shot-stopping abilities.

In Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, the club have two incredibly strong options between the sticks, but Mamardashvili clearly does not want to be outdone or forgotten.

Just days after the Irishman made an important penalty save for his country, Mamardashvili helped Georgia to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine by coming to their rescue in the final moments of the match.

The 24-year-old was called into action in quick succession after the clock had ticked over the 90-minute mark, first denying Oleksii Hutsulyak’s powerful strike and then Oleksandr Nazarenko’s follow-up.

Take a look for yourself here:

Fanstastic double save from Giorgi Mamardashvili in the last minutes of the game against Ukraine.

??WALL! pic.twitter.com/1B50rj4Zu5 — Eduard (@EdSa4_) November 16, 2024

Gli ultimi secondi della partita… e Mamardashvili ci salva e ci mantiene le possibilità di vincere il girone pic.twitter.com/96tiiLv2HQ — Kakha Dgebuadze (@ka_dge) November 17, 2024

Both strikes came at him from close to 12 yards out, showing impressive recovery speed and positional awareness when the game was on the line.

The 6’6″ goalkeeper watched the ball be safely cleared for a corner before raising both arms in the air in celebration and embracing his teammates, with his efforts securing Georgia a draw.

Mamardashvili’s side conceded first against Ukraine via an own goal before equalising in the 76th minute, with the double save ensuring Georgia are still in the Nations League promotion battle.

Ambitions for No. 1 spot

The 24-year-old will officially arrive at Liverpool next summer after a £29 million deal was agreed, and this is not the first time he has impressed when it comes to producing an incredible double save.

Mamardashvili did the same for Valencia last month in a 1-1 draw against Getafe, with his efforts quickly going viral.

It is a nod to the health of the Reds’ goalkeeping ranks, although Kelleher is not expected to be around when the Georgian arrives having consistently signalled his desire to be a No. 1.

It is a spot that Mamardashvili is eyeing at Liverpool, even though Alisson safely holds the position.

He said in October: “I was attracted by Liverpool’s project when the club’s representatives met me to sign me.

“I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

Confidence is not in short supply, but that is the ambition you want in your players.