Though Alisson was back in outdoor training during the international break, the Liverpool goalkeeper will not be considered for Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

Alisson returned to work between the sticks at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, but notably did not join the squad put through their paces in small-sided games.

The Brazilian instead trained separately, with the expectation therefore being that he would not start against Southampton on Sunday as Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place.

In an update in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Slot confirmed that to be the case, detailing the steps Liverpool will take in bringing him back into the fold.

“We’re careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries,” the head coach explained.

“He’s back in training with the goalkeeper coach, he’s not training with the team yet but that’s expected to be done soon.

“Then let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness.

“He’s getting better and better, but not ready to play on Sunday.”

The impact of Alisson‘s absence has been softened by the outstanding form of Kelleher, with the Irishman arguably performing at the same level as Liverpool’s No. 1.

But the hope may have been to have the 32-year-old back for the upcoming double-header against Real Madrid (Nov 27) and Man City (Dec 1) at Anfield.

As Slot continued, though, he cast doubt on Alisson‘s availability at least for the visit of Real in the Champions League.

“For me it’s difficult to judge now and to tell you now if it’s going to be one, two, three days or a bit longer,” he said.

“The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for that game.”