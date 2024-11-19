Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has returned to Liverpool after a short loan spell with Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna, with there uncertainty over his next step.

Liverpool allowed 14 players to depart the club on loan during the summer transfer window, but two of those are already back on Merseyside.

Jakub Ojrzynski saw his switch to Cypriot side Spartakos Kitiou fall through due to paperwork issues, while fellow goalkeeper Mrozek has now joined him in returning.

Mrozek’s departure from IF Brommapojkarna – who he joined at the end of July after signing a new long-term contract at Liverpool – comes with the conclusion of the Swedish season.

The Allsvenskan runs from the end of March to the beginning of November, with Brommapojkarna playing their final game away to Malmo earlier this month.

Olof Mellberg’s side finished 10th in the 16-team league, with Mrozek only featuring five times – a run that saw him concede 12 goals and fail to keep a clean sheet.

All of Mrozek’s appearances came within the first month of his move, before losing his place to the returning Lucas Hagg Johansson for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool initially announced the deal as running to January 2025, but with the season already over in Sweden their youngster is now free to return to the AXA Training Centre.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, Brommapojkarna sporting director Philip Berglund explained that the club had always planned for Mrozek to stay for a short period.

“We were in a situation with some injuries and stuff in the summer when he arrived, and the initial plan has always been for him to return to Liverpool after the season,” Berglund said.

“There’s nothing that has changed there.”

He added: “It’s not easy to break through [at Liverpool] and getting playing time as a young goalkeeper is extremely difficult.

“He probably got five or six games here during the autumn and it has been good for both parties.”

What comes next?

Ojrzynski has already been seen as part of first-team training since his return from Cyprus, and the likelihood is that Mrozek will be around the senior squad now he is back.

A decision could be made over another transfer in January, however, with there little room for the 21-year-old at the club at present.

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros are supported by Harvey Davies as effectively fourth choice in the first team, while there are high hopes for 17-year-old Kornel Misciur, too.

It could be that Mrozek stays for the second half of the campaign while Davies heads out on loan, but either way, he is unlikely to trouble the first-team setup at this stage.