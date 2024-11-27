Liverpool and Anfield turned on the style in a fairly unique European night ahead of a big game against Man City.

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Champions League (5) | Anfield

November 27, 2024

Goals: Mac Allister 52′, Gakpo 76′

1. Alexis Mac Allister on fire

It was a welcome return to form for Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the big game against Man City at the weekend.

It seems strange to look at a game against Real Madrid as a warmup for something else, but this is almost what it was given the Champions League position Liverpool were in going into this match.

Though playing as part of a deeper midfield two, Mac Allister is obviously the player with more of a license to get forward.

This showed most prominently for his goal, playing a one-two with Conor Bradley before finishing as others had been unable to up to that point.

It looked like a slightly scuffed effort, but those are the ones that often wrong-foot keepers.

He operates on the edge of the midfield and the attack setting things up as was the case for a ball over the top for Darwin Nunez in the first half.

There was a 92% pass accuracy to go with his goal, and two chances created in total.

He’ll surely start on Sunday.

2. Blunt Mbappe

The eyes of most “neutrals” watching this game will have been on Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool fans know all about Salah, and a sign in the Kop before the game asking FSG to give the Egyptian a new contract.

Mo Salah flag in the Kop aimed at Liverpool owners FSG. "He fires a bow, now give Mo his dough!" pic.twitter.com/mzCzM6uuDN — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 27, 2024

Mbappe might be less familiar, especially the Real Madrid version who was a much-hyped, big-name Galactico signing in the summer. Who knows what channel La Liga is on these days?

Against Liverpool, Mbappe couldn’t get past Bradley, and in the second half when he moved more central, he couldn’t get past Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate.

There was a moment when everyone was out of position at a corner when he couldn’t get past Andy Robertson and instead, the Scotsman took it around him.

Then when given a chance to score from the penalty spot, he couldn’t get past Caoimhin Kelleher.

3. Jones outshines Bellingham.

Curtis Jones and Jude Bellingham have quickly developed a rapport during their time together with England.

It might even cause some worry for Liverpool fans that Bellingham is trying to tempt Jones to the Spanish capital as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As they went head-to-head in the Champions League, many would have expected Bellingham to be the one to shine, but instead, Jones took centre stage.

Jones doesn’t always play his best when asked to operate in the No. 10 role which Dominik Szoboszlai usually plays, but he really settled into the game on this occasion.

In the second half, Bellingham formed a front two alongside Mbappe, and it wasn’t long before Jones was doing the same for Liverpool, pairing with Luis Diaz after Darwin Nunez was withdrawn.

By the time he left the pitch in the 82nd minute, he’d had more touches of the ball than any other midfielder, with 77 to go with a pass success of 93%.

4. The best [atmosphere] in Europe.

The game may not have been one Liverpool desperately needed to win, but Anfield was up for a big European game regardless.

Liverpool players, including Nunez and Van Dijk, were putting themselves about, much to the delight of fans throughout the stadium. Real Madrid fans even seemed to enjoy some of that side of the game.

Bradley’s tackle on Mbpabbe drew a cheer as loud as if a goal had been scored and the noise continued from that moment on.

In the second half, the stadium matched the outstanding performance from the players.

Their Liverpool team have ended up as the best in Europe at this stage of the season, despite a managerial change and no new signings present.

5. An audition for Man City

As mentioned earlier, this game doubled as an audition for the upcoming game agaist Man City that could have a big say in deciding this season’s league title.

The game against Real was a way to build and maintain momentum going into what will be the biggest game of Arne Slot’s tenure so far.

A 2-0 win in this fashion was the best preparation Liverpool could hope for.

City will be reeling from recent poor form, and that could mean two things—that they are motivated to show they are still title contenders by beating the best team in the Premier League in Liverpool, or that they really are struggling and are soundly beaten by the Reds.

Late injuries to Bradley and Konate put a dampener on things so there could be forced changes in defence on Sunday, and maybe a chance for Joe Gomez somewhere, who came on at right-back for Bradley.

On this form Liverpool will fancy their chances whoever is in the XI.