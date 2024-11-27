Arne Slot admitted it was “difficult to judge” at this stage whether Ibrahima Konate or Conor Bradley would be fit or not for Sunday’s clash with Man City.

After a stunning victory over Real Madrid at Anfield, the Reds could swiftly turn their focus to the weekend and the visit of Man City.

But there are two immediate concerns ahead of that title clash, with Bradley pulling up with a hamstring injury late on and Konate requiring treatment after the final whistle.

And speaking after the 2-0 win, Slot gave an early update on the fitness of his centre-back and right-back.

“No. Not yet,” he replied when asked if he knew the extent of their injuries.

“I know where they have pain but it’s difficult to judge so close after the game.

“This is what happens in the season. This happens.

“I’m really hoping both of them are available to play [Sunday] but if not, somebody else has to step up and so far everybody has stepped up so far this season.”

Given Trent Alexander-Arnold is only just returning from two-and-a-half weeks out with a hamstring issue of his own, those two injuries could pose a problem for Sunday.

All being well, Slot would have Alexander-Arnold available to replace Bradley and Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah could take over from Konate at centre-back.

But much depends on the fitness of Liverpool’s vice-captain, with it perhaps telling that Slot did not turn to him from the bench when his starting right-back was forced off.

Alexander-Arnold will have three more days to train and recover before the visit of Man City, though, so if either Bradley or Konate are out, the Reds should have players ready to “step up.”