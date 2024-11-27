Jude Bellingham gave full credit to Liverpool after they “took control of the game” in their 2-0 win over Real Madrid, admitting they were “more up for it.”

Real came to Anfield and, for the first time in nine games since 2009, came away on the losing end against Liverpool.

It came after a dominant performance from Arne Slot‘s Reds, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ensuring a well-deserved win.

The visitors were depleted by injuries but still had a plethora of high-profile talent on the pitch, including both Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe – the latter of whom saw a penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

As per usual, Bellingham took the opportunity to assess the result in a post-match interview with TNT Sports.

“I think to be fair from the first minute they just took control of the game,” he conceded.

“We never really maximised the spells we had in possession, and when we got the ball back I think we probably tried to force the counter-attack a few too many times and turned it over so much that they managed to keep control.

“Defensively they kept us in a place where we couldn’t really harm them as much.

“I just think they were more up for it than us, to be honest, which is really disappointing to say.

“But it’s a bad result against probably the best-performing team in Europe. It’s not disgrace to come here and lose.

“But we are disappointed in how we performed.”

Mbappe’s failure to convert his spot-kick after Lucas Vazquez was brought down by Andy Robertson with the score at 1-0 was undoubtedly pivotal.

If the Frenchman had clawed back an equaliser the landscape of the tie may have changed – but Bellingham insisted it was “not the reason we lost.”

“It’s obviously a big moment in the game, but it can happen,” the midfielder said.

“He’s a wonderful player but the pressure that he holds, because of how good he is, is huge, it’s humongous.

“The penalty is not the reason why we lost the game. As a collective we weren’t good enough on the night.

“They performed better than us and it’s as simple as that.

“Kylian can keep his head high. I know, for sure, that he will produce many more moments that are huge for this club.”