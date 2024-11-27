Despite having to come off with a hamstring injury, Conor Bradley can look back on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid with pride – the supporters will make sure of that.

It seemed significant that on a night when Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s suitors, Madrid, came to town, Bradley reminded everyone that the world might just not come to an end if the first-choice right-back were to leave.

That isn’t to say Alexander-Arnold would be no loss, but Bradley’s performance at Anfield gave fans immense confidence.

Of course, he could now have his momentum stunted by the hamstring issue that forced him off in the 87th minute, but Liverpool stand in good stead whatever happens next summer.

Here is what Liverpool fans had to say online about Bradley’s fantastic showing against Madrid…

Bradley MOTM tonight ?? — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) November 27, 2024

A massive performance on a special night for Bradley. Dealt brilliantly with Mbappe all evening, including a crucial tackle, made the right decisions at the right time and played a part in the first goal. Really stepped up to the task — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 27, 2024

Been a difficult night for Kylian Mbappe but not all bad news. Still a chance he gets Conor Bradley's shirt to take home. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 27, 2024

“You see that Connor Bradley tackle, love TAA but he simply doesn’t have that in his game. Ferocious, fair and got the biggest cheer on the night” – Kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

When fit stick with the right back who actually wants to be at Liverpool, particularly when he’s putting in performances like that. Conor Bradley was absolutely superb tonight, as he has been since breaking through. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) November 27, 2024

Will say it again: Conor Bradley was playing for Bolton away at Fleetwood two years ago this week. Imagine telling him that, two years later, he would play in the CL for Liverpool against the great Real Madrid. Not just that, but be MOTM and absolutely bully Kylian Mbappe. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 27, 2024

Conor Bradley needs to calm it. Real Madrid will leave Anfield wanting to sign him ffs. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 27, 2024

“He’s just a traditional right-back, Trent ain’t. We don’t have to re-shape the defence to cover for Bradley, because he knows when to overlap and when to sit. Trent is more or less our playmaker from wide” – Igniz in the This is Anfield comments

Conor Bradley vs Real Madrid: Assists: 1

Recoveries: 9

Ground duels won: 7/11

Aerial duels won: 100%

Pass accuracy: 85%

Number of Mbappe’s pocketed: 1 What. A. Performance ?? pic.twitter.com/aFnNwtZrXc — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 27, 2024

conor bradley with an assist against the champions of europe. that’s my right back from the academy who grew up supporting the club ? — misstiano penaldo (@lauraw97_) November 27, 2024

“Take a bow, Bradley. You deserve it” – Vo Reason in the This is Anfield comments

Conor Bradley putting in this performance with all the context around this game is absolutely sensational. Such a great talent. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 27, 2024

“Kelleher and Bradley deserve standing ovation” – Amos Addo on Facebook

Massive cheer in Anfield for a Conor Bradley tackle on Mbappe. If you were walking past the stadium you might think a goal had been scored. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 27, 2024

“Brilliant Bradley at both ends!!!” – Gordon Williams on Facebook

Conor Bradley has become the first Northern Ireland player in history to assist a goal for Liverpool in European football.

To do it against mighty Real Madrid makes it extra special.

All that to add to a superb crunching tackle on Mbappe.

Fabulous performance from Conor. — Steven Beacom (@StevenBeacom5) November 27, 2024

