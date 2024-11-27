➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley (L) and head coach Arne Slot after the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans loved how “sensational” Conor Bradley “bullied” Kylian Mbappe

Despite having to come off with a hamstring injury, Conor Bradley can look back on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid with pride – the supporters will make sure of that.

It seemed significant that on a night when Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s suitors, Madrid, came to town, Bradley reminded everyone that the world might just not come to an end if the first-choice right-back were to leave.

That isn’t to say Alexander-Arnold would be no loss, but Bradley’s performance at Anfield gave fans immense confidence.

Of course, he could now have his momentum stunted by the hamstring issue that forced him off in the 87th minute, but Liverpool stand in good stead whatever happens next summer.

Here is what Liverpool fans had to say online about Bradley’s fantastic showing against Madrid…

 

“You see that Connor Bradley tackle, love TAA but he simply doesn’t have that in his game. Ferocious, fair and got the biggest cheer on the night” – Kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

“He’s just a traditional right-back, Trent ain’t. We don’t have to re-shape the defence to cover for Bradley, because he knows when to overlap and when to sit. Trent is more or less our playmaker from wide” – Igniz in the This is Anfield comments

“Take a bow, Bradley. You deserve it” – Vo Reason in the This is Anfield comments

“Kelleher and Bradley deserve standing ovation” – Amos Addo on Facebook

“Brilliant Bradley at both ends!!!” – Gordon Williams on Facebook

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

