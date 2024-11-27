Liverpool pummelled the Champions League holders at Anfield, with another controlled display seeing the Reds earn a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid.

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Champions League (5) | Anfield

November 27, 2024

Goals

Mac Allister 52′ (assist – Bradley)

Gakpo 76′ (assist – Robertson)

In a swirling atmosphere, Liverpool almost got off to the perfect start as Darwin Nunez peeled off the defence and fired on goal, but despite his effort bouncing goalward off Raul Asencio the defender was able to clear off the line.

The noise inside Anfield began to fade, until a stunning challenge from Conor Bradley to deny Kylian Mbappe on the break, with the youngster’s defiant block getting the fans roaring again.

And Liverpool began to get closer and closer to breaking the deadlock, with two headers in quick succession from Nunez and then Luis Diaz testing the on-his-toes Thibaut Courtois.

That first-half goal unfortunately did not come, with Real resolute in their defensive work and often composed in possession as they stifled their hosts.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

Liverpool remained in the ascendency after the break, with Bradley stationed noticeably higher up the pitch early on and denied a stunning headed opener by the claw of Courtois.

The right-back set one up almost immediately after, with his one-touch play seeing Alexis Mac Allister through for a well-taken finish into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 after 52 minutes.

With one academy talent shining at one end of the pitch, up stepped another between the sticks, with Caoimhin Kelleher denying Mbappe with his second penalty save in four days after another Andy Robertson foul.

Mo Salah did little better from the spot despite turning Ferland Mendy inside-out to win Liverpool’s penalty, scuffing his effort off the outside of the post as it stayed 1-0.

Not for long – up stepped Cody Gakpo to add the second for Liverpool, the substitute rising highest to meet Robertson’s in-swinging cross to make it two goals in his last two Champions League games.

The only blemish on an outstanding night for Liverpool and in particular their right-back was a late hamstring injury for Bradley, forced off with four minutes to play with concerns over his availability against Man City.

Still, the night served up another hallmark moment of many in Slot’s early months in charge – and another huge boost heading into the weekend.

TIA Man of the Match: Conor Bradley

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Gomez 87′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones (Szoboszlai 83′); Salah, Diaz, Nunez (Gakpo 67′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Elliott

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy (Garcia 71′); Guler (Vazquez 57′), Camavinga (Ceballos 57′), Modric (Endrick 79′), Bellingham; Mbappe, Brahim

Subs not used: Lunin, Gonzalez, Vallejo, Gonzalo

Next match: Man City (H) – Premier League – Sunday, December 1, 4pm (GMT)