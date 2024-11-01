Arne Slot has ruled Federico Chiesa out for the next three games, with the Liverpool winger sidelined until after the November international break.

Chiesa has been out for a month with various fitness issues, with there a growing frustration around the Italian’s availability.

For Slot and his staff, it is a steady process for a player who was not able to take in a normal pre-season programme having been frozen out at Juventus.

That means he will not be in contention for the next three games against Brighton (Saturday), Bayer Leverkusen (Tuesday) and Aston Villa (next Saturday).

But the head coach is hopeful that Chiesa can begin to step up his recovery during the international break, with it likely he spends more time at the AXA Training Centre.

“Chiesa is not back before the international break, that’s only a week to go,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“We’re hoping he can do things again during the international break and he can join us afterwards.”

Liverpool’s new No. 14 is not the only player who will be absent for the next three games, with Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib) and Harvey Elliott (foot) all unavailable.

“I think I said it already a few times, it’s always difficult to exactly tell you when they are ready, because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less,” Slot said of his injured trio.

“The fact is that they are not there before the international break, and let’s see if they can join us after.”