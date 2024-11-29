Man City feel at their most vulnerable in years as they head to Liverpool this weekend, having “fallen asleep at the wheel” this season.

What a chance this is for the Reds!

Arne Slot‘s side have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League and that can stretch to 11 on Sunday afternoon.

A win for Liverpool over City would feel huge, but their beleaguered rivals are a team that you write off at your peril.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are a team struggling badly, though, highlighted by their 4-0 thumping at home to Tottenham last weekend.

Ahead of the biggest game of the season so far, we spoke to City fan and writer Simon Curtis (@bifana_bifana) to discuss a shock dip under Guardiola, the title race and much more.

What has gone wrong at Man City so far this season?

Man City have fallen asleep at the wheel.

There has been a massive wave of injuries, particularly to key players, while new signings are almost all inferior to those they have been bought in to replace.

A wave of young talent has been sold and are now developing fast elsewhere and there is a lack of form from the big players.

Some individuals have been held onto for too long and there is a thin list of decent replacements when big players are injured.

Are certain off-field issues acting as a distraction?

I’m not sure this is a thing for the players, to be honest.

They have always been most bothered about themselves, their own form and their own place in the team.

The noise in the background is for others to deal with.

Who have been City’s best and worst players?

Pfff, it seems trite to say nobody is shining when we are still second in the league, but there has been a huge dropoff in performance almost across the board.

Rico Lewis is the obvious exception, but even he is finding it tough to hold the midfield together at his stage of development.

The defence is creaky and open, midfield bare and slow to cover, and the chances are not being taken up front.

Meanwhile, the wide players are profligate and failing to produce a tangible end product.

Ilkay Gundogan’s return has brought only sighs and tears; Kyle Walker is off the pace; Savinho is raw and a bit dippy.

Hang on, where’s the gin…

What are your thoughts on Arne Slot at Liverpool so far?

Great start. Liverpool appear to be less speedy and more controlled, which seems to have suited them well so far.

You’re not pulling up any trees but quietly manoeuvring into an eight-point lead. That has to be applauded.

Arne Slot is also a different character to Jurgen Klopp – less combustible, happier for his players to do the talking for him.

Like Ruben Amorim at United, though, he is untried at this level, so let’s see how he deals with the first rough patch.

How do you assess the title race?

Well, a few weeks back I’d have been predictable and said it was another Liverpool-Arsenal-City tussle, but it’s shaping up a little differently.

That City are still in the mix after five straight defeats reveals something about the quality of the rest, I think.

It looks to me like Liverpool already have a critical advantage.

Arsenal are a different side with Martin Odegaard, though, and City cannot possibly be this poor for much longer.

Throw in a rejuvenated, better organised Chelsea and there’s your top four, possibly in that order.

How do you rate Anfield as a matchday experience?

I bloody hate it!

Where do you see the key battles taking place on Sunday?

It’s going to be fascinating.

Liverpool on the crest of a wave under new understated management, City on the crest of a slump with any number of problems to solve.

Given our execrable record at Anfield, I smell absolute disaster looming, but City are contrary beasts and there might just be a sting in the tail.

If Mo Salah and Luis Diaz fire up, I think Walker and Josko Gvardiol may well be in for something of a chasing.

Central midfield is also going to look bare and shaky from a sky blue point of view and Pep Guardiola may have to gamble with Kevin De Bruyne.

He has been easing him back in gently so far.

What’s your prediction?

Given the disaster narrative I have happily been peddling to you, it seems quite obvious to me that this will be a war of attrition, with City showing unusual bite and resolve in a clogged midfield.

Liverpool 0-1 Man City.