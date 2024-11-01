Brighton can head to Liverpool on Saturday with four players back in contention after being ruled out of the 3-2 defeat in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side rallied late but were unable to salvage a result at the Amex in midweek, as the Reds secured progress to the quarter-finals.

That was the first of two meetings between the two sides in four days, with Saturday seeing Liverpool host the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Hurzeler made nine changes to his side for the fourth-round tie and is expected to restore a stronger lineup for the league – which should include striker Georginio Rutter.

Rutter was ineligible in the previous clash as he was cup-tied, having featured in a previous round for former club Leeds.

The Frenchman has started each of the last six league games, with a goal involvement in each of the last four, and will almost certainly partner Danny Welbeck up front at Anfield.

Also available is Turkish utility man Ferdi Kadioglu, who started in the cup but was forced off after taking a blow to the foot.

But Kadioglu, who has already played five different positions in 12 outings this season, was in training on Friday and should make the squad.

So too could midfielder Matt O’Riley and striker Joao Pedro, who are both back fit after ankle injuries.

There was no sign of Lewis Dunk in training footage but the centre-back could still be involved, but Hurzeler will be without James Milner, Solly March and, seemingly, Yankuba Minteh.

“We have to see how Lewis is today,” the coach told reporters on Thursday.

“We have to see also Matt O’Riley – he’s back in training – and when he will be potentially ready to be in the squad.

“Also Joao Pedro will be back in training. Some players will be back on the pitch. We have to see now how Joao’s coming back after a long injury to see if he will be an option, but he’s back in training.”

Hurzeler added: “I think with Ferdi Kadioglu it’s not that bad. Hopefully he will be an option for Saturday.”

Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and Kaoru Mitoma should all come back into the side on Saturday along with Rutter and Welbeck.

Possible Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck