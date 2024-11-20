Liverpool’s Lewis Koumas was given a big opportunity as he joined Championship side Stoke on loan, showing he “thinks like a Premier League player” so far.

Koumas was one of 14 players to leave Liverpool on loan over the summer, with the 19-year-old heading to the second tier to join Stoke for the season.

It has been a difficult campaign so far due to a change of manager only a month into the season, but Koumas stands out as one of the main positives for the Reds away from Anfield so far.

But how has the young forward been performing at Stoke and what can we expect for the rest of the season?

To get the lowdown on Koumas’ time at Stoke so far and what the fans think, This Is Anfield spoke to Football League World‘s Ollie Walton (@OWaltonSports).

Koumas joining Stoke was a surprise deal late in the summer – what was the reaction to his move?

The reaction was definitely positive, and there was a lot of excitement due to the unexpected nature around it.

He’s someone who I don’t think many Stoke fans would have heard of, especially older ones who maybe aren’t as aware of young Premier League players as much, but his name is obviously recognisable because of his dad, who was a great player at this level, so that definitely added to the excitement.

He’s scored three and assisted two in 18 games so far, but how has Koumas performed overall?

He’s been really bright, and while he maybe isn’t getting the starting chances that he wants at the minute, he’ll definitely be important for us throughout the whole season.

I think he’s shown exactly what you’d expect and want from a player like him, which is the ability and willingness to take on a man and be direct, as well as being clinical when he’s had chances at goal.

The overhead kick against Bristol City was a clear example of that great finishing ability.

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scores for Stoke City against Bristol City?? pic.twitter.com/m7jOSr72bx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 22, 2024

There are definitely games and moments where he’s been a bit quiet and out of it, but then he can spring to life in an instant and make something happen.

The change in manager probably hasn’t helped him really, what with Steven Schumacher being from Liverpool, but the new man Narcis Pelach still clearly rates him, and will give him more starts going forward.

Which roles has he played so far? It seems like he’s been used in a number of positions.

Yeah, he’s played across the whole front line so far, which maybe hasn’t helped him consistency-wise, but has meant that he’s been a valuable asset when other forwards have been unavailable.

It has come as a little bit of a surprise, to me at least, how versatile he actually is.

He’s obviously a left winger by trade, but he’s impressed me as a striker because he can lead the press really well, which is what both Schumacher and now Pelach want their forwards to do.

He also likes to drift more central, behind the striker, which he has also impressed in, because he can pick the ball up with his back to goal and still make something happen.

What have been his strengths and weaknesses?

His main strength is definitely his pace, because he’s really quick and that helps us, as we don’t have much pace in the team otherwise.

That definitely helps when trying to counter too, which is where a lot of our attacks come from, as well as closing down space and defenders on the ball.

His work-rate is unmatched in terms of attacking players in our squad.

As well as that, I’d say his positioning in attack. It’s not often that someone at his age makes such good runs and pops up in the right area to score or shoot.

He’s really good at finding space in the box, and getting on the end of crosses or key passes, so he’ll definitely score a few more this season just based off that.

He thinks like a Premier League player, if that makes sense.

You can tell he’s been at Liverpool because, at times, the runs and things he’s doing off the ball aren’t even recognised by his teammates.

He does have his weaknesses, and his strength, or lack of, is probably one. He can get knocked off the ball too easily sometimes, but that’s probably to be expected with his age and lack of senior experience.

He seems to be a favourite among fans, but is there anything else you can tell us about Koumas at Stoke?

That he has his own song! It’s to the tune of Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark, which most people will probably know from Phil Foden’s England chant in the summer.

If you replace him with ‘Koumas’, and then ‘tearing the Championship apart’, then there you go.

He’s definitely a fan favourite. We don’t make many songs for players nowadays, so him having one must say something.

Do you think he’s got the quality to rejoin Liverpool’s first-team squad?

That’s a tough one, as your squad is probably one of the best in the world!

Right now I wouldn’t say he does, simply due to consistency. That could definitely change as the season goes on though.

He’s only 19, so probably needs another loan next season. Hopefully back at Stoke!

• Thanks again to Ollie Walton for their insight into Koumas at Stoke. You can follow Ollie on Twitter @OWaltonSports and read his work on Football League World.