With Anfield’s atmosphere crucial to Liverpool’s back-to-back wins over Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen, Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk have called for more.

Midway through the Reds’ second of two clashes with Brighton in four days, with Slot’s side trailing 1-0, the home crowd came into life.

A ferocious, buoyant atmosphere roared Liverpool on as they scored twice in three minutes to turn the result on its head and secure three points.

Three days later, Leverkusen were dealt the same treatment as Xabi Alonso’s rarely-beaten Bundesliga champions were thrashed 4-0 in the Champions League.

Aston Villa are up next in the final game before the international break, and in his programme notes ahead of kickoff, Slot asked fans to deliver the same again.

Slot: “It will help us a lot”

“Of course I knew about the atmosphere at Anfield before I came to Liverpool,” the head coach explained.

“But to experience it at its best as head coach is an incredible experience, particularly when I am able to see the positive effect that it has on our players.

“In the last two home games the atmosphere has been special. In moments when we have really needed them, the fans have given us the extra push that we required and in general the support has been unbelievable.

“I would never like to ask too much of people who have already given so much but if the atmosphere even comes close today it will help us a lot.”

Van Dijk: “I am looking forward to another loud one”

In his role as captain, Van Dijk also contributes a column to Liverpool’s matchday programme, with the centre-back using it to praise the role of the supporters.

“Against both Brighton and Leverkusen the atmosphere at Anfield was excellent, and played its part in our victories,” Van Dijk explained.

“I am looking forward to another loud one this evening when Aston Villa visit.”

Another to express gratitude to the fans for their influence was Ibrahima Konate, who spoke to LFCTV after the victory over Leverkusen.

Konate: “We need the fans”

“Honestly, we need Anfield,” he said.

“Everyone, when they play against Liverpool – it’s one of the best clubs in the world – [so] especially when they come here, they just want to win because if you win against Liverpool, it’s a big story for them.

“When they come here, they have more energy and they’re playing with 2,000 percent and we need the fans.

“If the fans are with us, it’s just unbelievable how we can play.”

Tsimikas: “They give us extra power”

And Kostas Tsimikas gave a similar view in an interview with the club’s official website, saying: “Always it’s on fire, I think everybody knows that.

“When you push them to give, you give them a little bit, always they go very loud, and it always helps push us.

“It’s our 12th player in the stadium. They help us a lot.

“When the team doesn’t play so well, they give us extra power to keep going really hard and to achieve our goals.”