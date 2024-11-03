Ibrahima Konate has delivered a positive update on his injury, saying he “will be ready” for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Having come off against Brighton with his arm in a makeshift sling, there were fears that Konate had fractured his wrist and could be facing a few weeks out on the sidelines.

However, the Frenchman has now given us the good news that “his injury isn’t serious thankfully” and that his scan “confirmed there is no break.”

He then added that he will “be ready for the next game.”

That match takes place on Tuesday night at 8pm (GMT), as Liverpool host Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen in the Champions League.

On Instagram, Konate wrote: “Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully.

“I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game. In Sha Allah!”

As mentioned, before Konate revealed the good news that there was no break, there were fears he had broken his wrist.

With that now ruled out, it seems he suffered what could have been a bony contusion or bruise, hypothesised @physioscout on X.

The physio wrote that the recovery time for this would be “less than a week.”

We are hypothesising ourselves here to some extent, but what appears to have happened is that Virgil van Dijk stood on his wrist just before half time.

This seems to have caused the injury rather than an awkward landing, which likely would have meant a fractured wrist.

What Van Dijk said after the match also lines up with this theory, the captain telling Sky Sports: “There were so many bodies around the ball and I think I hit him on the arm.

'So many bodies around the ball and I think I hit him on his arm' Virgil van Dijk explains what lead to Konaté's arm injury ? pic.twitter.com/MamRJmlcv0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2024

“Hopefully it is not too bad, we’ll just have to wait and see. You can be quite ok as a player with an arm injury so hopefully he will be fine.”

While Konate might consider himself fit to play on Tuesday, Liverpool’s medical team may see differently.

With Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah ready and waiting to step in, there is no need to rush Konate back if his wrist is still fragile.

Given Konate’s injury history, it would be wise to treat his issue with caution.