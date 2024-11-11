After his return to Liverpool last month as a visitor to the AXA Training Centre, Jordan Henderson was left taken aback by the “vibe” under Arne Slot.

Henderson is now into his second season away from Liverpool, now with Ajax, but still has an affinity for the club – as showed during a trip back in October.

The former captain was pictured meeting Slot and his staff as well as speaking with his old teammates including Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It came during a brief injury for the midfielder, who has returned to feature in the last eight games for Ajax, starting five of those as captain.

During his post-match press conference after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at FC Twente, Henderson was asked his opinion on the new Liverpool.

“So good,” he told Dutch media including Voetbal Primeur.

“I’ve watched them a lot, I think the team have had another lift with the manager and the staff coming in.

“The performances have been outstanding every time I’ve watched them play, they look in full control.

“I went to Liverpool a few weeks ago and met Arne Slot there and his staff and the team, it was very impressive to be honest.

“You can see the energy is very good there at the minute, the vibe is good, they look very strong in the league. So it’s nice to see.”

Henderson is in a strong position to measure the change behind the scenes with Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, having spent almost nine years working with the former manager.

There is a sense of renewed vibrancy to the Reds both on and off the pitch, which extends to the positive atmosphere around the AXA Training Centre.

So far that has paid off with a stunning start to the season, which leaves Liverpool top of the Premier League and the Champions League heading into the November international break.

While Henderson’s departure helped pave the way for the reenergising of the midfield in particular, it is pleasing to hear the long-time captain so impressed with what he sees.