The watching media labelled Liverpool the “best team in Europe” after their 2-0 win over Real Madrid, having “outclassed” the Champions League holders.

Arne Slot‘s side beat the European champions for the first time since 2009 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, with Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missing penalties.

This is a Liverpool team who are purring at the moment and the victory rarely felt in doubt, as their class shone through.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ win.

Nobody in Europe can match Liverpool right now…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph argued the Reds’ case for being the leading team on the continent:

“It is only late November, no trophies are handed out at this time of year, but there is little doubt that Liverpool are the best team in Europe right now. “Their hope will be that they maintain that status come the final in Munich on May 31 and, maybe, this could be another dress rehearsal for that occasion. “It is not as if these two grand clubs have not acquainted each other at that stage of the competition in the past – even if Real Madrid will have to rally from this, a third defeat in five Champions League ties. “In the new-format group stage, with all 36 teams lumped together, Liverpool deservedly sit at the summit, having defeated the European champions on another special Anfield night. “‘Liverpool, Liverpool top of the league,’ chanted their fans. Such is their dominance, that applies to Europe as well as the Premier League.”

Superb from Liverpool, a real team against a Real collection of individuals. So many good performances starting with Bradley & Kelleher, Mac Allister & Jones. Real couldn’t live with #LFC’s relentless football, rock and steamroll football. Best team in Europe atm #LIVRMA — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 27, 2024

The Athletic‘s Mark Carey feels exactly the same:

“Intricate passing in the final third? Just look at Alexis Mac Allister’s opener. Piercing, direct play from back to front? “Run the tape back on the sequence leading to Mohamed Salah’s penalty. Their second goal? That would be from a set piece, their fifth of the season and an area they continue to be dominant. “Declaring Liverpool as the best team in Europe at the moment may seem sensationalist right now, but naming a team who would look forward to playing Slot’s swashbuckling side might take you a while.”

Others focused on the dominant nature of Liverpool’s display…

On X, David Lynch said Liverpool’s win was “absolutely massive,” even though some Premier League games feel bigger:

“I’d heard a few suggestions that this game didn’t matter to Liverpool, but it didn’t sound like it in here. “Ending the Real Madrid hoodoo, regaining top spot in the Champions League, and securing a result that tees up the weekend perfectly – this was absolutely massive.”

The Mail‘s Oliver Holt lauded a brilliant night for Liverpool:

“Ten minutes before full time, when it was clear that their resurgent team had swept Real Madrid aside, the Kop burst into song. “‘Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league’, came the refrain. They could have made it plural. As Arne Slot’s charmed start as manager gathers pace, everything he touches is turning to gold. “Liverpool are indeed top of the league: top of the Champions League table and eight points clear at the top of Premier League, too. Just when it seems things can’t get any better at Anfield, they do. “Liverpool didn’t just beat Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering side in this tie: they outclassed them on their way to a 2-0 win that was the absolute minimum they deserved.”

This was an evening where unsung heroes came in for huge praise, too…

On X, Dominic King had to focus on Conor Bradley‘s memorable tackle on Mbappe:

“You can have goals, you have skill and flair but there will forever be room in Anfield for the kind of moment that has just seen Conor Bradley run 40 yards to flatten Kylian Mbappe and win a tackle to light a spark.”

Excluding shootouts, Caoimhín Kelleher has now saved three of the four penalties he has faced for Liverpool in all competitions. Penalty saves in back-to-back games. ? pic.twitter.com/NfDBKTT2Pc — Squawka (@Squawka) November 27, 2024

Finally, This Is Anfield’s Jack Lusby praised three youth team products, all of whom helped Liverpool comprehensively outplay the Champions League holders: