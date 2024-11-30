Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is waiting for Liverpool to collapse in the Premier League title race, in a potential attempt at mind games.

Back in August, some felt that this season was the Gunners’ big chance to win a first league crown since 2004, having taken Man City close in the past two years.

Instead, Arsenal find themselves nine points adrift of Liverpool heading into December, dropping points in six of their first 12 Premier League games.

The north Londoners look hugely dependent on Martin Odegaard’s fitness, with the Norwegian’s return coinciding with some improved form.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arteta explained how he is awaiting a dropoff from the Reds, discussing the difficulty of retaining such a high level.

“We’ve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses,” Arteta said.

“It can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.

“But it’s something we can’t control. What we can control is be at our very best.”

Whether this is mind games from Arteta is up for debate, but his spiky personality suggests that he is doing his best to unsettle Liverpool.

The Spaniard will be feeling the heat after still failing to win a major trophy in five years as Arsenal manager, with his only silverware an FA Cup behind closed doors in 2020.

The pressure is all on the Gunners currently, however, and City for that matter, with Liverpool building a big enough advantage to give themselves room for error.

A tricky period is likely to arrive for Arne Slot and his players, as is the case with the vast majority of teams in any season, but there is no hint of a collapse.

Liverpool have a huge week ahead of them that could look defining come the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s much-anticipated visit of City.

Trips to Newcastle and Everton swiftly follow, and if the Reds have picked up maximum points from those three matches, they will be in a wonderful position.

Liverpool’s fixtures in December