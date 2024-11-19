Mohamed Salah was not on duty with the Egypt squad this month, and after a short trip to the UAE, he was back at the AXA Training Centre with Alisson.

Salah opted out of selection for Egypt over concerns of injury playing on an artificial pitch in Cape Verde – and with Africa Cup of Nations qualification already secured.

That allowed the No. 11 to travel to the United Arab Emirates to speak at the Sharjah Book Fair on Sunday, during which he warned off comparisons with reported Liverpool target Omar Marmoush.

But while he did not stay on Merseyside for most of the break – also visiting Disneyland with his family – Salah is now already back in training.

The 32-year-old shared a short clip of himself in the gym at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday morning, with Alisson working nearby.

Mo Salah and Alisson back working at the AXA this morning ? ? IG:mosalah pic.twitter.com/fhILXxzTMR — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 19, 2024

Alisson is still in recovery as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and was training under the watchful eye of head of rehab physiotherapy Lee Nobes.

It appears as though Alisson is increasing the load on his right leg, with box jump equipment nearby along with weighted medicine balls.

Whether he is nearing his comeback at this stage is unclear, with Arne Slot having been coy when discussing the prospect of a return speaking last month.

The initial timeframe for his recovery was after the current international break, but there remain doubts over his fitness heading into Sunday’s clash with Southampton.

Caoimhin Kelleher has performed exceptionally in his absence, with there no need to rush Alisson back despite his continued status as Slot’s No. 1.

Salah will almost certainly be raring to go heading into the weekend having enjoyed more valuable time off – after leaving the Egypt squad early during the October break, too.

Liverpool are likely to take in their first sessions back under Slot and his staff early this week, though much will depend on the fitness of those available.

Alisson is not the only player who went into the international break with an injury, with Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa also sidelined.

Elliott has already rejoined full training with the U21s and should therefore be fit enough to rejoin the first-team squad, while there were hopes that Chiesa could amp up his fitness work during the break.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota are targeting a similar point for their return from hamstring and rib injuries respectively, with it unlikely either will be available at Southampton.

As it stands, no Liverpool players have picked up new injuries on international duty, though Virgil van Dijk has missed the Netherlands’ second game of the break as club and country manage his workload.