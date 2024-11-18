Liverpool’s return to Premier League action isn’t too far away, but there are five players still recovering from injury problems as it stands.

Next up for Liverpool is the trip to Southampton this Sunday, which represents a great chance to get more points on the board.

There are plenty of injury concerns for the Reds currently, however, with Slot sweating over five different players.

Here’s how they are progressing from their respective injuries.

Alisson – Hamstring

Availability: Unclear, back after the international break

Alisson is still out with the hamstring issue suffered at Crystal Palace on October 5, with the Brazilian absent for six weeks now.

Thankfully, Caoimhin Kelleher has been superb in his absence, but Liverpool still need their No. 1 back as soon as possible.

On his original injury timeline Alisson may have returned for the Southampton game, but if not, the huge visit of Man City on December 1 could be the game to aim for.

Little has changed since Slot was cagey about the 32-year-old a month ago, but he will hopefully provide a positive update this week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Hamstring

Availability: Back for Real Madrid or Man City

Alexander-Arnold’s future is a major talking point at Liverpool, but his own hamstring issue is also a concern.

The Reds’ vice-captain avoided a serious setback by coming off early against Aston Villa.

It means Alexander-Arnold could be back for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on November 27 – so much will be written about him before that game! – or the showdown with City four days later.

The Southampton match may come too soon.

Harvey Elliott – Foot

Availability: Back for Southampton, if needed

Elliott has been this season’s forgotten man, having been primed to play more of a starring role in 2024/25.

Sadly, a fractured foot on England U21s duty saw the youngster ruled out for over two months, but he is almost back available again.

Elliott has already returned to full training with Liverpool’s U21s, which suggests he is making good progress, and he is in contention to be in the squad for Southampton.

That may depend on whether he is needed after other Liverpool players’ excursions on international duty.

Federico Chiesa – Fitness

Availability: Back in first-team training soon

Chiesa’s Liverpool career hasn’t got going at all yet, with only one substitute appearance coming his way in the Premier League.

For now, the Reds are handling the Italian with care, giving him a “mini pre-season” in order for him to find sharpness and adjust to Slot’s playing style.

The international break acts as a great chance for him to make positive progress, so he will hopefully be back with his teammates sooner rather than later.

Speaking earlier in November, Slot said: “At this moment we expect him back during the international break and then he should be with us after the international break normally.”

Diogo Jota – Rib

Availability: Potentially back for Newcastle away

The rib injury suffered at home to Chelsea last month is still keeping Jota out of the team, but his comeback is now in sight.

It does appear as though Jota will miss the huge double-header against Madrid and City, however, as well as the Southampton game beforehand.

The league trip to Newcastle on December 4 could see the Portuguese return – any time before then would feel like a bonus.