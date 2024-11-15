Friday’s Liverpool news brings more questionable rumours around Federico Chiesa‘s future and links with two other forwards – one in England, one in France.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

As far as sources on Merseyside are concerned, there is no chance of Chiesa leaving Liverpool for a return to Italy this winter.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce wrote on Thursday that there is “no truth in the rumours that Liverpool are already thinking about off-loading him.”

That has not stopped rumours in his native country, however, with Quotidiano Sportivo – via Sempre Milan – the latest to claim that Chiesa would be “seriously tempted” to make the move back to Serie A.

It is claimed that several clubs, including AC Milan, would be interested in a deal for the 27-year-old winger – it is unclear whether that would be on loan or permanently.

But either way, despite the ongoing rumours in Italy, Liverpool unsurprisingly appear determined to keep Chiesa, with the focus now on building up his fitness in a “mini pre-season.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Curtis Jones was the standout performer from Liverpool’s internationals on Thursday night, scoring on his England debut in a 3-0 win over Greece

Stefan Bajcetic has suggested that he could return late for pre-season, with a decision to make over whether to stay with loan side Salzburg for the Club World Cup

The Reds are said to have made a new enquiry into Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, though it’s unclear why they didn’t move for him in the summer when he was cheaper…

Liverpool are claimed to be one of the clubs “carefully monitoring” Mohammed Kudus – but West Ham are said to be holding firm on his £85m release clause (Mail)

More from This Is Anfield

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has been heavily linked with Liverpool as he enjoys an exceptional start to the campaign – with Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) explaining where he would fit in:

“When looking at his numbers, he ticks boxes galore. […] “For those who remember the attacking model Liverpool seemed to favour during Michael Edwards‘ first stint with the club, these numbers tallied up with that.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ruben Amorim says he is “where [he’s] supposed to be” after beginning work as Man United manager – we’ll see how long that lasts! (MUFC)

Gary Lineker has explained his decision to step down from presenting Match of the Day, saying “they’re looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm” (BBC News)

Frank Lampard is set to hold talks over taking over the vacant manager’s job at Coventry City (Mail)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino‘s name has been engraved on the new Club World Cup trophy twice – if it wasn’t already obvious this is a vanity project (The Athletic)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1937, legendary Liverpool centre-back Ron Yeats was born.

Yeats joined the Reds from Dundee United in 1961 for a fee of £30,000 and went on to become one the most important players in Bill Shankly‘s dominant side.

The colossal defender sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 86. He played 454 times for Liverpool and won two First Division titles.