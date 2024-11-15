Stefan Bajcetic has revealed he could extend his stay at Salzburg into the summer, with the Liverpool midfielder facing a decision of loan club or country.

Bajcetic has had mixed success at Salzburg so far, with Pepijn Lijnders‘ side struggling for form in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League, but he has enjoyed considerable game time.

He has started seven of his 11 appearances so far, featuring in all but one game in which he has been available – only sitting out of a 4-0 win over third-tier side Wiener Viktoria in the OFB-Cup.

Liverpool will likely be happy with his progress despite Salzburg’s results, and speaking to Marca, Bajcetic explained that he could opt to stay with Lijnders’ side beyond the end of the normal season.

This comes with Salzburg set to compete in the revamped Club World Cup next summer, as one of 31 teams already qualified for the 32-team tournament.

“Being on loan at Salzburg and Liverpool not going to the Club World Cup, I have the option to choose between returning to Liverpool or playing the Club World Cup with Salzburg,” Bajcetic said.

“If I go back to Liverpool, I have the option to come to the U21 European Championship and that would be something I would really like to do.

“I missed the Olympics and European Championship last year due to injury, I have never been to a tournament like this with the national team, I am really looking forward to it.”

Bajcetic could therefore decide between representing Salzburg in America or hope to join the Spain U21s at the Euros in Slovakia.

Considering he is yet to earn a place back in his national team since his sole appearance in September 2023, it seems more likely that his opportunity will come at the Club World Cup.

That tournament runs from June 15 to July 13, whereas the U21s Euros are set for June 11 to 28, meaning either way Bajcetic should miss at least the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.

It is far from ideal for the club themselves, though it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot has long-term plans for Bajcetic in the first team.

One thing for certain, though, is that Bajcetic will not opt to represent Serbia after his recent absence from Spain squads, despite reports.

“I was born in Spain, I grew up in Spain, my family is from Spain and I feel very Spanish, very proud to represent Spain,” he insisted.