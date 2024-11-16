Adidas’ kit launch for Liverpool’s 2025/26 home jersey is still months away, but a new ‘leaked’ video has given us an idea of what it may look like.

The Reds are on the verge of reuniting with Adidas again, in an exciting move, replacing current manufacturer Nike after five years.

By the time the kit launches in 2025, it will have been 13 years since the German brand last produced a shirt for Liverpool back in 2012.

This will be the third stint with Liverpool wearing Adidas, originally doing so in the 1980s and 1990s, finishing in Robbie Fowler‘s heyday in 1996.

With designs for next season’s home shirt already reliably reported, a new video has shown how it could look in person:

It is worth stressing that this is almost certainly not an authentic shirt, with nothing expected to be confirmed by Liverpool until the official kit launch next year – but it shows how it could look based on designs.

The shade of red is darker than that currently worn by Liverpool’s Premier League table-toppers, with the LFC crest and Adidas logo going back to being white, rather than the current yellow swoosh.

Meanwhile, the Standard Chartered logo in the middle of the shirt remains white.

Ultimately, this looks similar to the 2006/07 kit that Liverpool wore under Rafa Benitez, in a season that saw the Reds reach the Champions League final, losing to AC Milan in Athens.

This comes just weeks after Liverpool’s upcoming away strip was ‘leaked’, with the jersey described as “mainly off-white, officially called ‘Wonder White’.”

Adidas’ contract with Liverpool will officially begin on July 1, 2025, and will hopefully see Arne Slot‘s side start their partnership as the reigning Premier League champions.

There have been some great memories in the Nike jersey, but this will signal the start of another new era at Anfield.