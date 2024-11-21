Southampton will be without “two of our best players” when they host Liverpool on Sunday, with manager Russell Martin confirming their latest injuries.

The Reds head to St Mary’s on Sunday with a positive situation when it comes to the fitness of Arne Slot‘s squad, with there even a chance Alisson is fit.

Harvey Elliott has rejoined full training and both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were given rest during the international break, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are nearing their returns.

The same cannot be said of Southampton, however, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and centre-back Jan Bednarek (knee) their latest absentees.

“They’ll both be out for this weekend and a number of weeks,” Martin told reporters on Thursday, with the 38-year-old adding: “They’ve been two of our best players all season.

“Of course it will affect the team and how it looks but others need to step in and take their opportunity.”

Southampton do have both Ryan Fraser and Kamaldeen Sulemana back fit, but they are without at least three other players with Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone and Ross Stewart also sidelined.

Alex McCarthy, the 34-year-old third-choice goalkeeper, is set to come in for Ramsdale, while Martin offered a cryptic response to questions on how he replaces ever-present Bednarek.

“I think we’ve had a look at a few options. The formation of the team is not the be-all and end-all for us something to get hung up on,” he explained, per the Daily Echo.

“It’s the concept of a team that can step into certain positions and play in certain ways with certain people on the pitch.

“We’ve had a look at a lot of options. There are a few exciting ones and a few things I’d like to see a bit more and develop a bit further.

“Sunday maybe is a chance for someone to come in and just be a straight swap or maybe a chance for us to have a little tweak and have a look at.”

Predicted Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Wood, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Dibley, Aribo, Fernandes, Lallana; Archer