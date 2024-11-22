Sunday sees bottom host top in the Premier League, but do Southampton fans have any faith in sealing a shock win over Liverpool?

After a two-week break, the Reds are back in action this weekend, looking to continue their near-perfect start to the season.

Southampton welcome Arne Slot‘s side to St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts having only won once in the league in 2024/25.

Ahead of kickoff, This Is Anfield spoke with Southampton fan and writer Luke Osman (@lukeosman_) to discuss Russell Martin’s future, Slot’s impact at Liverpool and more.

How happy are you with Southampton’s season to date?

It’s hard to say it’s been anything other than brutal.

Southampton have had one of the ‘easier’ runs of fixtures to start the season off and we’ve been largely pretty dire.

We are limited going forward, leaking defensively despite good individual performances back there, and are too slow between the boxes.

We’re where we deserve to be, despite some questionable refereeing along the way, and it’s looking bleak.

What has Martin got right and wrong back in the Premier League?

I’d say something Russell Martin has got right is giving Tyler Dibling ample opportunity in the Premier League.

He’s an 18-year-old academy graduate and he’s a star – he’s one of our best players already and this has been a breakthrough season for him.

Other than that, I wouldn’t say Martin’s got much else right.

The tactics have been naive at best, and you can forgive that given he’s new to the league, but there’s no willingness to adapt nor admit that it’s not worked, which is why so many fans have understandably turned on him.

Four points from a possible 33 isn’t acceptable at any time, let alone when you consider we’ve played Leicester, Everton, Ipswich and Wolves already, with three being at home.

Is it time for a change of manager?

I think so. There was an element of fortune in our only win of the season against Everton, and to be frank, it’s hard to see where another win comes from.

It’s easy to say now with a large portion of the season ahead, but I think Derby’s points record could be under threat!

My view is that we’re 100 percent down with Martin in charge, such is his belief – and arrogance, quite simply – that no adaptation is necessary.

But if we twist and go for new blood, there’s at the very least some hope that we don’t succumb to humiliation every single week, which has been the case so far.

Who have been Saints’ best players? Who has struggled?

Dibling’s been great. Mateus Fernandes has looked at home in the Premier League since his move from Sporting in the summer, and Aaron Ramsdale is a class act.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was well worth his England call-up, too.

In terms of those who has struggled, I would have to say the majority of the attacking players.

Cameron Archer’s done well with limited service, but the likes of Ryan Fraser, Maxwel Cornet and Ben Brereton Diaz have been pretty terrible.

What are your thoughts on Arne Slot so far?

Arne Slot seems like a class act.

I think Liverpool are better to watch this season than their final couple of years under Jurgen Klopp.

Slot is getting a tune out of players who had previously been a bit inconsistent like Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

He has surpassed my expectations for sure.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

They’re definitely contenders. I give them more of a chance than Arsenal, as the table suggests, which I wouldn’t have predicted at the start of the season.

I still think Man City will pull through as their key men return, though, but that does hinge on Erling Haaland staying fit and sharp.

He’s already looking a little jaded.

I reckon City edge it, but it will be close between them and Liverpool.

Where will the key battles take place on Sunday?

I don’t really think we have a hope of competing anywhere on the pitch, really.

I would like to see Dibling go at Andy Robertson but that’s only if Martin decides to start him, which he hasn’t in the last couple of games.

Liverpool should have joy everywhere, and with Alex McCarthy likely in for Ramsdale, and Jan Bednarek also out, they will have countless chances to score.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I will go with a somewhat reserved Southampton 0-3 Liverpool. If you fancy it, you could easily turn it into a pummelling.

I think after the international break and with Real Madrid and City coming up for them, they’ll go a couple of goals ahead and take their foot off the gas a little.