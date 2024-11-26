Real Madrid head to Anfield on Wednesday for another Champions League clash, and the Spanish press have not been underestimating the task at hand against Liverpool.

While the Reds have endured a tumultuous relationship with Real Madrid in recent years, the Spanish press have certainly learned not to tempt fate when it comes to Anfield.

In 2009, Spanish outlet MARCA made the statement, ‘This is Anfield – so what?’ There have been no such instances of tempting fate this time around, though.

That is largely because Real have not experienced the smoothest of seasons so far, with injuries piling up as they sit 18th in the Champions League table and second in La Liga.

Quite at odds with Liverpool’s bright start to the campaign that has them placed top domestically and in Europe, but that is not lost on newspapers in Spain.

MARCA described Slot’s side as “currently the team in the best form in Europe,” noting that they are leading two competitions with “an iron fist.”

In a separate article, MARCA also hailed Mo Salah for taking “the team on his back and once again made it clear that he is in a form that very few footballers can match today.”

There have not been many instances when Liverpool are considered favourites in this fixture, but it is a position that has been strengthened by Real being without several key players.

However, Madrid publication, El Pais said the team will arrive “with few cards in hand, but perhaps decisive cards.”

A battle vs. ‘the best in England’

Real head into Wednesday’s clash off the back of two league victories on either side of the international break – where they did not concede or allow a shot on target.

It has somewhat shifted the mood when it comes to Real Madrid‘s hopes for the season, with Madrid-based daily Diario AS saying after their 3-0 win on Sunday:

“Just when circumstances had Madrid under the most pressure, they’ve reached their best level of the season. It’s too early to pop the champagne, but enough to consider the trauma of the 0-4 Clasico loss to Barcelona a thing of the past. “The team has won its last two league matches with authority, defeating Osasuna and Leganes, scoring seven goals and conceding none. They’ve also gathered a good number of positives that will be crucial for what’s ahead. Because this Wednesday, November 27, Madrid faces its first ‘final’ of the season.”

Madrid-based Relevo also noted the test Liverpool will pose and the implications of the match for Real’s season:

“Everything depended on the players getting into gear and that seems to have happened. But they are not confident until after Anfield. Arne Slot‘s team, the best in England so far this season, will test the improvement of the Whites. “A defeat for those from Chamartin practically condemns them to play the playoff to access the round of 16. Therefore, next Wednesday is a key duel in terms of sport and in terms of morale for what is to come until the end of 2024-25.”

Real Madrid have already confirmed their 19-man squad for the Anfield clash, but Arne Slot will offer a fresh fitness update on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson on Tuesday afternoon.