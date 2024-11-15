Curtis Jones was Man of the Match on his England debut as he scored in a 3-0 win over Greece, which left Steven Gerrard calling to “fine the FA for being late.”

Jones started as England travelled to Greece in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night, marking his debut for the Three Lions with a goal.

His was a beautifully taken finish to make it 3-0 in Athens, flicking past Odysseas Vlachodimos with his back heel after excellent work from Morgan Gibbs-White and Jarrod Bowen.

First game. First goal. First win.@curtisjr_10 is your England Player of the Match connected by @EE! ? pic.twitter.com/1JgQJFfLHm — England (@England) November 14, 2024

It capped a Man of the Match display from the Liverpool midfielder, who had the most touches (86), completed the most passes (65/68), won the third-most duels (seven) and the joint-most tackles (two) of any player per FotMob.

“I just went out there, I was playing free, I had a smile on my face,” he told ITV Sport afterwards, “I was enjoying it and I’m happy that I came away with a goal as well.”

For those of a Liverpool persuasion it was a big moment – including for Gerrard, who took to Instagram in a joke call to “fine the FA and all the coaches for being late.”

Gerrard – who coached Jones while working at the Liverpool academy – was joined in his praise by Cody Gakpo, who is among the midfielder’s closest friends at the club.

And Jones earned plaudits from across the wider England support, with Reds fans happy that their No. 17 appears to be finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Curtis Jones has played really well, using ball intelligently, protecting it, creating with it. Briefly placed under pressure just after half-time by Guehi’s scrambled return, Jones calmly played way out of trouble. Deserved his goal, a delightful flicked finish. #ENG #GREENG — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 14, 2024

Curtis Jones is in the best period of his career. I just desperately hope he can stay fit, because we’ve seen good runs of form in the past halted by an injury. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 14, 2024

Some way for Curtis Jones to announce his arrival on the international stage, that. And it underlines the confidence Arne Slot has instilled in him. It’s not been an easy journey to the top for Jones – who’s had his critics along the way – but his talent has never been in doubt. https://t.co/tY23i3jmGw — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) November 14, 2024

Curtis Jones. Gorgeous footballer. — h (@htomufc) November 14, 2024

When did England last produce Joga Bonito ballers like Curtis Jones? An elastico with a bouncing ball when you’re being pressed deep in midfield? Nahhhh this is favela ball pic.twitter.com/nTWmEPrx8b — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 14, 2024

Curtis Jones has one of the most unique skill sets in the game. So good at shielding the ball while also being able to drive and/or pass through pressure ??? pic.twitter.com/BWklDjA6QU — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) November 14, 2024

You could put Curtis jones under a Hydraulic press and he would still come out untouched wtaf — Cameron ?? (@rDuckyy_) November 14, 2024

Curtis Jones – ball retention anywhere on the pitch alongside the ability to progress the ball in various conditions, physicality to compete with the best and mental capacity to take risks to provide moments of ingenuity. Invaluable to Liverpool. — Samuel (@samuelap1_) November 14, 2024

A persons view of Curtis Jones is a real litmus test for how much they understand the game. He’s so technically gifted, wins fouls in really important areas and sweeps up the trouble so well — P-Jae (@JoePeacock51) November 14, 2024

It’s so surprising Curtis Jones hasn’t been given the hype some other English players have got despite him being a Liverpool player. A truly wonderful footballer that should be in the England XI every week https://t.co/uTZ50cJ8xc — luke (@louorns) November 14, 2024

Very concerned we're going to have a repeat of 2019 where none of our players win the Ballon d'Or because the votes are split between Salah, Virgil and Curtis Jones — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 14, 2024

Jones has struck an exceptional vein of form in recent weeks, with Arne Slot half-joking that “since the moment he became a father he started putting great performances in.”

He was Man of the Match after scoring the winner against Chelsea, as well as assisting against Brighton in the Premier League and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, before shining on his England bow.

Hopefully the 23-year-old to keep building momentum, as Liverpool only stand to benefit as one of their most talented academy graduates establishes himself at international level.