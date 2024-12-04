A 26-man squad trained at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, but four senior players were notably absent from the published images – only two were expected to miss the session.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool’s injury situation has steadily improved over the last week, with Arne Slot confirming on Friday that only Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate remain on the injury list.

“These are the two who are still in red so they don’t train with us at the moment,” he said before explaining that there is no definitive timeline on their respective returns.

As expected, they were missing from training as the team prepared at the AXA for the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Danns, Ngumoha

However, neither Federico Chiesa nor Tyler Morton were spotted in training pictures released by the club on Friday.

It could be due to requiring an extra recovery day after a rare outing on Wednesday or they were hiding from the cameras. At this stage it would not be anything to be overly concerned about.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Tottenham will be without eight first-team players for Liverpool’s visit on Sunday, but Ange Postecoglou is expecting to have two return – quite the contrast to our situation

Jamie Carragher has sent Trent Alexander-Arnold a warning of the consequences that will await him if he leaves for Real Madrid next summer – hard to disagree with Carra

Slot spoke of his hope for Postecoglou to lift a trophy for Tottenham in a big show of admiration for the Spurs boss – the very definition of a man crush!

BILD’s Christian Falk continues to link Liverpool to Alphonso Davies – and while the interest may be true – it reads a lot like an agent using the club to drive interest, it won’t be the first or last time

Liverpool U19s will face VfB Stuttgart in the UEFA Youth League’s first knockout round in February – the young Reds will travel to Germany

More from This Is Anfield

Tottenham host the Reds on Sunday and ahead of the fixture we got the lowdown from Spurs fan Sam Hawkey to discuss their form and thoughts on Liverpool.

And there was a very interesting title prediction thrown into the mix, we’ll leave you to discover that…

“Spurs blew a 2-0 lead at Brighton and then blew Man City away 4-0 at the Etihad. “But overall, it’s not been great. “It is too all or nothing, and we need to find a way to turn on the attacking football and contain it at the right times.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City defender Ruben Dias has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a muscle injury, says Pep Guardiola. They’re truly falling apart (Man City)

Southampton have reached an agreement for former Roma manager Ivan Juric to become their new boss. Feels like an impossible job, but fans will seemingly be happy if they just stop playing out from the back! (Athletic)

Mason Mount will be out of action again for “several months” after picking up an injury in Man United‘s win at the Etihad – it means he will miss the trip to Anfield on January 5

Liverpool FC: On this day

Keeping on the theme of League Cup campaigns, on this day in 2023, Anfield hosted a record attendance in the competition of 57,332 in the quarter-final against West Ham.

It was a convincing 5-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s side with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring, with Curtis Jones (x2), Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah also adding their names to the scoreboard.

If we’re looking for good omens, the Reds also beat West Ham 5-1 in the competition this season and are now just two semi-final legs away from another final at Wembley.

We wouldn’t mind another day out in the capital!