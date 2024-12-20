It’s impossible to know what to expect from Tottenham, but the weekend visit of Liverpool has the potential to be a thriller.

The Reds make the trip to north London on Sunday afternoon, knowing how significant victory would be.

The Premier League title race is getting tighter, with Chelsea gaining momentum, so three points are vital.

As for Spurs, their unpredictable nature has allowed them to both lose at home to Ipswich and thump Man City away this season, with Ange Postecoglou’s side now 10th in the table.

Ahead of the game, This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson spoke to Spurs fan Sam Hawkey (@samhawkey) to discuss Postecoglou’s future, the key weekend battles and more.

How happy are you with Spurs’ season so far?

It has been a rollercoaster.

Spurs blew a 2-0 lead at Brighton and then blew Man City away 4-0 at the Etihad.

But overall, it’s not been great.

It is too all or nothing, and we need to find a way to turn on the attacking football and contain it at the right times.

Is Ange Postecoglou still the right man for the job?

Yeah, I’m behind Ange Postecoglou.

What did the likes of Mikel Arteta do in their first few seasons? Not much.

We need stability, and not only that, I at least enjoy watching my team again.

Who have been Spurs’ best players this season?

Dejan Kulusevski has been a revelation in midfield.

He is thriving in a more central role and has been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season.

Brennan Johnson gets a nod for bouncing back and for finding the back of the net regularly, too.

I still think we struggle when James Maddison is in the team, though, and like us, he is hit-and-miss.

What are your thoughts on the job Arne Slot has done?

Arne Slot took on a team that was in the top two until the last few games of last season.

So he’s doing what he should be doing, in my opinion.

There is some credit in not letting anything drop off, but he’s done fine, rather than being spectacular.

How do you assess the title race? Who’s going to win it?

I’m going for a Man City comeback, unlike many.

They have to hit form at some point, and when they do, the inconsistency of the others will show.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where will the key battles take place?

Dominic Solanke‘s battle with Virgil van Dijk will be important.

The former is a handful and he’s going to have to make Van Dijk work for it, otherwise we will have no momentum.

Destiny Udogie vs. Mo Salah doesn’t fill me with confidence, so if I was Slot, I would be having a look down that flank.

What’s your prediction?

Spurs 2-2 Liverpool.