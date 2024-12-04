Liverpool will be without another player for their trips to Everton and Girona, with Alexis Mac Allister now also suspended after a booking at Newcastle.

Mac Allister was shown a yellow card for a foul on Fabian Schar after 20 minutes in Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

With it being the Argentine’s fifth booking of the league campaign, he has earned a one-match suspension.

That will be observed in the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime, meaning Arne Slot is without another key player for that clash.

It adds to his suspension for the Champions League clash with Girona on Tuesday night, having already been booked three times in Europe.

Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota are all expected to miss out against Everton due to injury, while Federico Chiesa‘s involvement is uncertain despite starting for Liverpool U21s in midweek.

Mac Allister’s absence will likely mean Slot starts with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones at Goodison Park, pending any fitness issues.

Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton and the fit-again Harvey Elliott are also options in midfield, while youngster Trey Nyoni has made the squad for the last two games.

In a way, suspension will be a blessing for Mac Allister and Liverpool, allowing the 25-year-old an – albeit enforced – break during a busy run of fixtures.

Missing those two games will give him a week-and-a-half off before the visit of Fulham in the league on December 14.

Heading into the game at Newcastle, Mac Allister had already clocked 1,406 minutes on the pitch in all competitions – the fifth-most of any Liverpool player.