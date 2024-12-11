Liverpool made it six wins from six in the Champions League to plant one foot into the round of 16, with Arne Slot‘s selection decisions to afford him more flexibility down the line.

Mohamed Salah‘s goal from the penalty spot at Girona proved the difference for Liverpool to see their 1-0 consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Despite the result, Slot was not particularly happy with what he saw as he underlined the high standards he has set for his side, which was particularly enjoyable to hear.

Here, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) discuss the narrow win in Spain and assess the benefits of Slot’s strong lineup selections in the Champions League.

The good…

JOANNA: It was a bizarre game in truth and so I especially enjoyed how Slot did not hide his dissatisfaction with the overall performance.

He could have easily kept that to just the dressing room and put on a front to the media after winning his sixth successive game in the Champions League, but I loved that he didn’t.

I wasn’t feeling nervous or particularly stressed about this game, which is always a good break for my nervous system, maybe it was the early kickoff that helped with that.

It may be obvious, but Alisson was the clear standout source of delight for me. I appreciated the reminder of just how easy he can make his job look. Kelleher was stellar, but Ali is levels above.

? Slot on Alisson: 'He showed why he's Liverpool No. 1 & best in the world' pic.twitter.com/WtAOikUP3a — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 10, 2024

HENRY: I totally agree with Jo about Slot’s comments – they were so refreshing.

This is a man who demands perfection – that Forest defeat still deeply bothers him! – which can only bode well for this Liverpool side.

The game itself was a strange one, partly due to the lack of tension that Jo mentioned, and I doubt I’ll remember anything about it in five years’ time!

Seeing Ali back was fantastic, though, and a reminder of why he is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

The bad…

JOANNA: I think I’ve said this recently that I really do not want to pile on Darwin Nunez, but he’s making it hard not to grow increasingly frustrated with him.

He is low on confidence and needs that break, but with chances not coming to him as frequently as they were under Klopp it is only heightening the pressure with every opportunity he does get.

As a collective though, Liverpool were not great. They were far too open, were not intense enough off the ball and created a basketball-like feel to the occasion that could have been avoided.

Oh, I must also mention that ridiculous yellow card shown to Luis Diaz when the player simply just bumped into him on the ground and dramatically fell over. As bad as the Macca one the other week. Nonsense.

HENRY: I’m going to be more brutal than Jo about Nunez – I’ve had enough of him and want him gone next summer.

He’s had long enough to prove his worth but he is continually rubbish in possession, quite frankly, and wasteful in front of goal.

I love his passion and team spirit, don’t get me wrong, but he is constantly infuriating and showing no signs of getting any better.

With Jota’s injury problems a constant concern, a new No. 9 has to be a primary transfer target in 2025.

Liverpool’s performance wasn’t great, but the intensity never felt like it was overly needed in a not-must-win game.

And has Slot’s strong lineup selections been vindicated in your eyes?

HENRY: Without question, yes.

There have been times when I’ve wondered if such a strong team was required, but when you look at Liverpool’s record under Slot, how can you complain?

I know some were surprised at the strength of the XI at Girona, but we’d had a rest after the Everton game was postponed, so it made perfect sense.

I would caveat all this by saying that Slot does need to be mindful of overplaying people as the season goes on, though, especially if we remain in both domestic cup competitions.

In both 2021/22 and last season, our legs fell off from March onwards because of cup excursions and it proved fatal in the Premier League title race.

JOANNA: Absolutely. It hasn’t always felt like it at the time, but he’s certainly given himself room to be flexible for the final two league games in January.

The schedule is going to be just as intense to start 2025 and while Slot may yet continue with a strong and consistent XI, he’s at least earned the right to rotate with a place in the last 16 now all but confirmed.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley‘s injuries, though, do come as a warning for squad management as they were sidelined needlessly by picking up issues late against Real Madrid when the game was won – as Henry said, we learned the hard way last season!

If we think only of this game, though, I think it was needed to get the team back into their rhythm ahead of Fulham‘s visit – and they won’t have missed Slot’s dressing down of their performance!