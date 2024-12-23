The dates and kickoff times have now been confirmed for when Liverpool will meet Tottenham over two legs for a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Arne Slot‘s side were drawn against Spurs after securing their place in the last four with a 2-1 win over Southampton, having already overcome West Ham and Brighton.

The two teams will meet over two games, with it now been confirmed that the first leg at Tottenham will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 8pm.

A return to Anfield for the second leg will then take place on Thursday, February 6 at 8pm.

Ange Postecoglou’s side nearly surrendered a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final against Man United before hanging on for 4-3 victory to secure their place in the semi-final.

And they now know first-hand what the Reds are capable of having been on the end of a 6-3 defeat from Slot’s men.

Who do the Reds play either side of the semi-finals?

The Reds have a busy schedule around the time of their semi-finals, but could find themselves with a free weekend after the second leg if they do not progress beyond Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

First leg (A) – Jan 8

Before: Man United (H) – Jan 5

After: Accrington Stanley – FA Cup – Jan 11

Second leg (H) – Feb 6

Before: Bournemouth (A) – Feb 1

After: Possible FA Cup fourth round – Feb 8

When is the final?

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, March 16, the final game before the March international break.

If Liverpool progress to the final, their Premier League trip to Aston Villa that weekend will be forced to be rearranged to later in the campaign.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal is the other semi-final tie.