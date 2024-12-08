Girona are set for what has been described by the Spanish press as a “life or death game” against Liverpool, after a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool will head to Estadi Montilivi on Tuesday for their first-ever meeting with Girona, who are themselves playing in the Champions League for the first time this season.

The Spanish side, who are part of the City Football Group, enjoyed their best-ever finish in LaLiga last season as they emerged as the surprise package of Spanish football.

But having finished third in the top flight last term, therefore earning a place in the Champions League, Michel’s side are feeling the effects of a bloated fixture list this time around.

Girona currently sit eighth and could drop even further if Real Sociedad take a result against Leganes on Sunday, while in Europe they have won one and lost four games so far.

Saturday night saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid, with goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe.

That came after a shock exit from the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, when they lost on penalties to fourth-tier side Logrones, who ended the tie with 10 men and an outfielder in goal.

Manager Michel made 11 changes from the side that lost to Logrones, restoring the lineup that is likely to start against Liverpool.

That included familiar faces in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, midfielders Oriol Romeu and Donny van de Beek and winger Bryan Gil, all of whom have Premier League experience.

Ex-Everton loanee Arnaut Danjuma came off the bench against Real Madrid, while Daley Blind was an unused substitute.

Michel’s side are now on a run of four games without a win, with Relevo describing Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool as “life or death.”

Their fans remain up for it, chanting “bring on the English” throughout the loss to Real, but the manager admitted that these high-profile fixtures were proving “a bit too much.”

“There are games that are a bit too much for us, like this one or some in the Champions League,” he told reporters, including Marca‘s Marc Bernad Suelves.

“That punishes you because the players see that last year they were much better and this year it is not so easy.”

Michel added: “So many games, in three competitions, is punishing us a lot.”

Girona vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Asprilla, Van de Beek (Portu 78′), Gil (Danjuma 58′); Miovski (Ruiz 58′)

Subs not used: Carlos, Lopez, Stuani, Juanpe, Frances, Blind, Misehuoy, Clua, Garcia