Mo Salah is eyeing three different milestones when Liverpool host Fulham this weekend, not least matching or even overtaking Billy Liddell‘s goal tally.

The Reds return to Premier League action with the visit of Marco Silva’s side on Saturday afternoon, looking to pick up three more precious points.

Salah (227) is one goal away from joining Liddell (228) in joint-fourth place in Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list.

Interestingly, if he scores Trent Alexander-Arnold would become the first Liverpool player to do so in three successive games against Fulham in the league since Liddell in 1957.

Salah is now only three away from recording 100 strikes for the Reds in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Egyptian could score in an eighth successive league game for Liverpool, too, with Jamie Vardy (11) holding the Premier League record.

Fortress Anfield set to continue?

Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in 436 minutes of football in all competitions – over seven hours of football.

The last player to score at the home of the Reds was Brighton’s Ferdi Kadioglu, who opened the scoring in the eventual 2-1 win on November 2.

Liverpool’s 11 goals conceded is their second-lowest tally in the league after 14 games in the last 16 seasons – they had shipped just five goals at this stage in 2018/19.

Arne Slot‘s side are unbeaten in their last 18 games (16 wins and two draws) in all competitions since losing at home to Nottingham Forest three months ago.

Reds eye 10th league double over Fulham

Last season, Liverpool recorded a ninth league double over Fulham – their first since 2018/19, with seven of those coming in the Premier League era.

The Reds have won 21, drawn six and lost seven of their 34 meetings in the competition, and at Anfield, they have won 11.

There have also been four draws and two defeats in that time.

Interestingly, against Fulham in the Premier League, Liverpool have scored more goals at Craven Cottage (33) than they have at Anfield (32).

Fulham blowing leads but in dangerous form

Fulham have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

But last Sunday against Arsenal, they set a new club record of scoring in 14 successive top-flight matches, with the previous best set 65 years ago.

Fulham have lost just one of their last seven league outings – the 4-1 home defeat to Wolves in November.

The Cottagers have won two of their seven away games in the top-flight this season.

They won 1-0 at Forest in September and 2-0 at Crystal Palace last month, keeping their only league clean sheets of the campaign in the process.

Former Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has scored seven goals in his past 13 appearances for club and country.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 16, Diaz 9, Gakpo 7, Jota 4, Konate 2, Nunez 3, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 2, Mac Allister 1

Fulham: Jimenez 6, Iwobi 5, Smith Rowe 3, Wilson 3, Nelson 2, Cairney 1, Muniz 1, Pereira 1, Stansfield 1, Traore 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).