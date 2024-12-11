Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to take a high-profile job at Red Bull has been explained by his agent, Marc Kosicke.

Klopp departed Anfield at the end of last season, following a legendary spell that saw him win the Champions League and Premier League.

The German was adored because of his brilliance as a manager, but also due to his political values and ethics, which made him embrace the city of Liverpool.

For that reason, Klopp’s decision to take up the role of global head of soccer at Red Bull from January 1 was met with negativity from many, not least in Germany.

Fans of Mainz have been particularly unhappy, with supporters holding up banners saying “have you forgotten everything we gave you?” and “are you crazy?” earlier this season.

Speaking on the Abendblatt podcast, with BILD citing the quotes, Kosicke explained that Klopp knew his decision would be a controversial one, but he couldn’t ignore the benefits of the job.

“We always knew that there would be a part of people who would no longer like you,” Kosicke said.

“But as he always says: ‘If you try to please everyone every day, you will fail every day.’

“He has to find the right job for himself after 25 years on the sidelines, and this somewhat higher-level work on a global level in a sports environment that offers so many opportunities is simply exciting.

“And that’s why we decided that the consequences are definitely worth bearing. Jurgen has always spoken positively about Red Bull football.

“He simply appreciates the work that is done there, because he also transferred some players from Salzburg and Leipzig to Liverpool, who always fit perfectly into his game system.”

Opinion is sure to be split, with some disappointed with Klopp’s decision to link up with an organisation known for finding a loophole in the 50+1 fan ownership rule when founding RB Leipzig back in 2009.

Others may be more understanding, feeling that the 57-year-old has simply taken a job that appeals to him, at a time when he wants a new challenge.

As Klopp said when he took the role, “I don’t really know what I could have done to make everyone happy”, but morally, there were surely better choices out there.