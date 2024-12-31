Liverpool have rejected an offer from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January, according to several reliable journalists.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Reported by the Times‘ Paul Joyce among several others, the Spanish club made contact with Liverpool on Tuesday over a permanent deal but they were “immediately rebuffed.”

The journalist added: “The conversation did not reach the stage at which numbers were mentioned, with Liverpool offering no encouragement to Real.”

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele wrote that “it was a club-to-club approach rather than a formal offer or monetary bid,” hence why no figures have been reported.

While this by no means, of course, rules out a move in the summer, it does cement the Reds’ position of not allowing their right-back to leave in January.

Madrid will no doubt try to unsettle Alexander-Arnold, but this immediate rejection should tell them that the player is fully focussed on winning trophies this season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Respected journalist David Ornstein has said on NBC that the suggestion he’s “getting is that it will be a two-year contract” for Van Dijk and Salah

Liverpool will likely spend the January transfer window “setting up moves for the summer,” according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele – another window of being ‘opportunistic’ then

Images of Liverpool’s training gear for next season have emerged, with the designs also hinting at how the matchday kits will appear – have a look here

Pep Guardiola has claimed there is “already no chance” of Man City winning the Premier League this season – 14 points behind and having played a game more is surely too much even for them!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ruben Amorim has admitted to BBC Sport that a relegation battle is “a possibility” after Man United‘s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford – enjoy this while it lasts, Reds!

Wayne Rooney has left his role as Plymouth manager having won just four of his 23 Championship matches

Wolves‘ Matheus Cunha has been banned for two games for acting in an “improper manner” – this improper manner was throwing an Ipswich staff member’s glasses to the ground

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool have played 17 times on New Year’s Eve in their history, though just twice in the last 30 years.

Their first victory on December 31 came in the year Liverpool were founded, 1892, and the latest was in 2016 when the Reds celebrated Hogmanay in style, beating Man City 1-0 at Anfield.

With the match not finishing until 7.30pm on New Year’s Eve, the ground was in a mood to party after Gini Wijnaldum‘s brilliant header made the difference against Pep Guardiola’s team.

While Liverpool aren’t playing on this year’s New Year’s Eve, we hope you still enjoy your night and we’ll see you on the other side!