Liverpool reject Real Madrid offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January, according to several reliable journalists.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Madrid to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January window.

Reported by the Times‘ Paul Joyce among several others, the Spanish club made contact with Liverpool on Tuesday over a permanent deal but they were “immediately rebuffed.”

The journalist added: “The conversation did not reach the stage at which numbers were mentioned, with Liverpool offering no encouragement to Real.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. Liverpool won 5-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele wrote that “it was a club-to-club approach rather than a formal offer or monetary bid,” hence why no figures have been reported.

While this by no means, of course, rules out a move in the summer, it does cement the Reds’ position of not allowing their right-back to leave in January.

Madrid will no doubt try to unsettle Alexander-Arnold, but this immediate rejection should tell them that the player is fully focussed on winning trophies this season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, November 4, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with a medicine ball during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Respected journalist David Ornstein has said on NBC that the suggestion he’s “getting is that it will be a two-year contract” for Van Dijk and Salah
  • Liverpool will likely spend the January transfer window “setting up moves for the summer,” according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele – another window of being ‘opportunistic’ then
  • Images of Liverpool’s training gear for next season have emerged, with the designs also hinting at how the matchday kits will appear – have a look here
  • Pep Guardiola has claimed there is “already no chance” of Man City winning the Premier League this season – 14 points behind and having played a game more is surely too much even for them!

More from This Is Anfield

As 2024 comes to a close, we’ve been looking back on a rollercoaster year for Liverpool. Here’s just a few of the ways for you to remember the year…

PHOTOS – Jurgen’s tears, Salah’s celebrations and 20 of the best Liverpool photos in 2024

LOOK BACK – The best of This Is Anfield in 2024: Klopp documentary, interviews & more

WATCH – The 3 Liverpool FC new stadium plans that never happened

Elsewhere in the football world today

2WXX0RX Lisbon, Portugal . 02nd Apr, 2024. Lisbon, Portugal, April 02nd 2024: Ruben Amorim (Sporting CP Manager) in action during the Taca de Portugal 2nd leg semi-final game between - SL Benfica v Sporting CP - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal (Joao Bravo/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

  • Ruben Amorim has admitted to BBC Sport that a relegation battle is “a possibility” after Man United‘s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford – enjoy this while it lasts, Reds!
  • Wayne Rooney has left his role as Plymouth manager having won just four of his 23 Championship matches
  • Wolves‘ Matheus Cunha has been banned for two games for acting in an “improper manner” – this improper manner was throwing an Ipswich staff member’s glasses to the ground

Liverpool FC: On this day

Georginio Wijnaldum vs. Man City, Anfield, December 31st 2016 Image via PA Images

Liverpool have played 17 times on New Year’s Eve in their history, though just twice in the last 30 years.

Their first victory on December 31 came in the year Liverpool were founded, 1892, and the latest was in 2016 when the Reds celebrated Hogmanay in style, beating Man City 1-0 at Anfield.

With the match not finishing until 7.30pm on New Year’s Eve, the ground was in a mood to party after Gini Wijnaldum‘s brilliant header made the difference against Pep Guardiola’s team.

While Liverpool aren’t playing on this year’s New Year’s Eve, we hope you still enjoy your night and we’ll see you on the other side!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

