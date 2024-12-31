As we bid farewell to 2024, it is time to reflect on another year for This Is Anfield and the best we had to offer throughout a significant period for Liverpool FC.

Klopp documentary and farewell

The biggest story to emerge from 2024 was the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who dropped his bombshell news in January that he would be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season.

It took an emotional toll on everyone and there were, rightly, plenty of tributes for the man who transformed our club and laid the foundations for his successor, Arne Slot.

At This Is Anfield, our tributes included a 30-minute documentary looking back at 10 moments that defined the Klopp era – it was a labour of love from Sam Millne and well worth a watch.

The documentary includes interviews with Adrian, goalkeeper coach John Achterberg, ex-CEO Peter Moore, legends Phil Thompson and Sammy Lee, and plenty more.

If you find yourself in a reflective mood, you can also look back on more of our coverage of Klopp’s departure here.

Interviews

It has been another year full of exciting interviews with former players and key members of the club’s hierarchy, including Adrian, Robbie Fowler, John Barnes, Sami Hyypia, Billy Hogan and Ian Graham.

We were also able to have a chat with comedian and Liverpool fan John Bishop, who interviewed Klopp during his final farewell event and shared his Liverpool Life with us.

In July, Liverpool CEO Hogan spoke to us about Slot’s arrival, FSG’s plans to purchase further football clubs and why there are no further Anfield expansion plans.

We also received incredible insight from journalist John Keith over significant moments in the club’s history, including the day Bill Shankly resigned as Reds manager in 1974.

Our chat with Adrian, meanwhile, offered a unique perspective on Klopp’s Liverpool having played for and against the German’s Reds – you can tell why he was kept at the club so long.

Features

We may say it every year and that’s because it is true, we have a very talented group of writers who are insightful and entertaining all year round – and 2024 proved no different.

We had Harry McMullen share brilliant tactical insights under Klopp and now Slot, including early analysis on what has changed under the latter. Adam Beattie, meanwhile, offered an interesting fan view from Klopp’s final run of games.

David Lynch offered insight into what it’s like to be on the wrong side of Klopp, while Joanna Durkan dug into stories such as the Reds legend who retired early before inventing world’s most popular football boot.

Our resident academy expert Jack Lusby continued to offer brilliant analysis of the club’s rising stars and those enjoying loan spells – plus Sam Millne got the inside scoop from the artist who painted Klopp’s leaving present.

Editor Matt Ladson had a fascinating chat with former director of research Ian Graham, which included Brendan Rodgers’ obsession with signing Christian Benteke! And Joe Baker explained Virgil van Dijk‘s curious relationship with the Netherlands.

Quizzes

There is always time for a good quiz, and we love to test your memory and knowledge.

From current events to past managers and players, we let our creativity shine and you all seem to love what we offer. Here are some of our most popular quizzes of 2024:

You can find our full catalogue of quizzes here.

TIA on YouTube

If you did not know already, you can follow This Is Anfield on our YouTube channel – which is full of historical videos and every pre and post-match press conference.

Sam Millne has been working tirelessly on brilliant historical features, insights into new signings, Anfield updates and everything in between – there truly is something for everyone.

We upload regularly and there is always plenty of discussion to be had in the comment section so check out all we have to offer here!

Thank you!

We cannot finish without saying a huge thank you from us to you, our readers.

All of us at This Is Anfield would like to thank you for your engagement and support across our website and social media platforms this year, it does not go unnoticed.

It proved a big year in the history of the club and here’s hoping 2025 will be littered with silverware and plenty of (new contracts) and other memorable moments. See you then!