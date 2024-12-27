While Liverpool went behind to Leicester, never did the game feel out of the Reds’ control on Boxing Night, and Curtis Jones was key to that on his 100th Premier League appearance.

Jones has been around the Liverpool first team for over five years now, playing his part in various successes under Jurgen Klopp but arguably never fully gaining the praise warranted by his performances.

As an 18-year-old breaking through, Jones was constantly looking for a route to goal, often cutting in from the left to shoot or play a decisive pass.

Klopp, though, coached this out of him in a sense, as he tried to make the midfielder more press-resistant and difficult to dispossess.

Under Arne Slot, we are now seeing the fruits of his development under Klopp, while he thrives in a team that also allows him to get into the box and score goals.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Leicester was the perfect example of how he helps influence the Reds and how the team suits his style perfectly.

In the past, it has been levelled at Jones that he holds onto the ball too long. Now, though, he is learning to release at the perfect time.

Even when the right opportunity doesn’t arrive to create a chance in the final third, Jones keeps the ball moving and eventually picks his moment.

There is no panic, something we saw in the Liverpool side on December 26.

Despite Leicester‘s early goal, Liverpool kept complete control of the match, FotMob telling us they managed 1.91xG (expected goals) to the visitors’ 0.34xG and 19 shots to their four, seven of which were on target from Liverpool compared to the Foxes’ one on target.

Moments of individual brilliance from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were the reasons for Liverpool’s first and third flying in, but it was Jones’ second that best showcased the Reds endeavour around the box.

Even when Jones thought he had lost the ball inside the Leicester area, he battled to keep hold of it before maintaining enough composure to feed Salah and dart into a dangerous area himself, to finish at the Anfield Road End.

This was a moment to sum up his tireless work ethic, quality around the box and growing goalscoring instinct.

Jones’ momentum should continue into the weekend as he should play in the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai, who is suspended for the trip to West Ham after picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season.

While Jones doesn’t necessarily finish top in statistical rankings, his influence can’t be underestimated in a Liverpool team that look a calmer outfit with him in the side.

The first of his 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool came on December 7, 2019, when he came on for the final 15 minutes of a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

It was just a month later when he made himself a household name on Merseyside, scoring a sublime winner in an FA Cup derby in the third round.

Across Jones’ 100 games in the Premier League he has scored 10 goals, provided six assists and, most importantly, been a part of 61 wins and an overall title success in 2020.

During the 2019/20 campaign, he made just six appearances. He may not have to wait too long for his next crown, though, and this one would really be his to claim.

