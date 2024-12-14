Liverpool may have dropped points at home to Fulham on Saturday, but there was still praise for Arne Slot‘s spirited 10-man side.

Another day, another dramatic Premier League game!

For most sides, going 1-0 down and losing a man early on would be game over, but this Liverpool outfit are made of sterner stuff.

The Reds twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Fulham, with a ferocious Anfield crowd willing them on during a pulsating clash.

These Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ point on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, commending the Reds’ attitude.

Dropped points but really good performance by Liverpool to play for majority of that match with 10 men and to keep that intensity to the very last min. Coming back from behind twice to get something out of that is brilliant. Gravenberch absolutely sensational — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 14, 2024

Couldn’t ask for any more from those players – 70 mins with 10 men & an immense shift from them all to rescue a point. Jota with a moment of quality in front of goal that shows how much we’ve missed him, Gravenberch sublime as a makeshift CB & what a shift from Szoboszlai/Jones. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 14, 2024

“Slot is a top class tactician”- Emeka in the This is Anfield comments

“Well done lads, we fought hard and we should have won it at the end with man down. Fought like lions” – Svetoslav Sitev on Facebook