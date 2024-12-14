➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool’s “unbelievable character” hailed as Ryan Gravenberch picked out

Liverpool may have dropped points at home to Fulham on Saturday, but there was still praise for Arne Slot‘s spirited 10-man side.

Another day, another dramatic Premier League game!

For most sides, going 1-0 down and losing a man early on would be game over, but this Liverpool outfit are made of sterner stuff.

The Reds twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Fulham, with a ferocious Anfield crowd willing them on during a pulsating clash.

These Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ point on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, commending the Reds’ attitude.

 

“Slot is a top class tactician”- Emeka in the This is Anfield comments

“Well done lads, we fought hard and we should have won it at the end with man down. Fought like lions” – Svetoslav Sitev on Facebook

“Being a goal and a man down in the first quarter of the match and still giving this performance, I am proud of the boys and their effort. Coming back from being a goal down twice. This might turn out to be a crucial point in the long scheme of things.”

“That’s a decent result. Still five points clear. One loss in all comps. Keep marching lads” – Stephen Andrew Greenwood on Facebook

As many allude to, this isn’t a result that anyone would have taken before the game, but it could be a good draw come May.

The resolve that Liverpool showed was outstanding, and both Slot and the players deserve a huge amount of credit for their efforts.

The fact that Arsenal could only draw 0-0 at home to Everton was an added bonus, meaning the Reds haven’t lost any ground on the Gunners.

Dropped point, yes – but not a disaster as it stands.

