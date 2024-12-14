Liverpool may have dropped points at home to Fulham on Saturday, but there was still praise for Arne Slot‘s spirited 10-man side.
Another day, another dramatic Premier League game!
For most sides, going 1-0 down and losing a man early on would be game over, but this Liverpool outfit are made of sterner stuff.
The Reds twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Fulham, with a ferocious Anfield crowd willing them on during a pulsating clash.
These Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ point on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, commending the Reds’ attitude.
Dropped points but really good performance by Liverpool to play for majority of that match with 10 men and to keep that intensity to the very last min. Coming back from behind twice to get something out of that is brilliant.
Gravenberch absolutely sensational
— Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 14, 2024
Couldn’t ask for any more from those players – 70 mins with 10 men & an immense shift from them all to rescue a point. Jota with a moment of quality in front of goal that shows how much we’ve missed him, Gravenberch sublime as a makeshift CB & what a shift from Szoboszlai/Jones.
— Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 14, 2024
“Slot is a top class tactician”- Emeka in the This is Anfield comments
“Well done lads, we fought hard and we should have won it at the end with man down. Fought like lions” – Svetoslav Sitev on Facebook
“Being a goal and a man down in the first quarter of the match and still giving this performance, I am proud of the boys and their effort. Coming back from being a goal down twice. This might turn out to be a crucial point in the long scheme of things.”
Very proud of the team.
Coming back twice from a goal down with a man down and creating opportunties right to the last minute is the sign of a top team.
Lesser teams would've accepted their fate but Liverpool did not. Anfield really was an extra player for us, great support.
— Red (@TaintlessRed) December 14, 2024
Have to be happy with that in the circumstances.
A phenomenal effort against a good team.
Up the Reds (and the Blues too for once!).
— Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 14, 2024
“That’s a decent result. Still five points clear. One loss in all comps. Keep marching lads” – Stephen Andrew Greenwood on Facebook
You're never going to be absolutely delighted with a draw at home to Fulham but after going behind twice and losing a man in the 17th minute, that's an unbelievable show of character and quality from Liverpool. Made even better by Arsenal's result, too.
— David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) December 14, 2024
I’ll defo take a point considering the circumstances and also the fact Arsenal dropped points too. Sadly, yet more poor refereeing decisions (Pereira red and a blatant penalty). Haven’t helped us. Though we showed real character and fight.
Final though is I hate Sat 3pm KO.
— Karl (@KarlThyer) December 14, 2024
As many allude to, this isn’t a result that anyone would have taken before the game, but it could be a good draw come May.
The resolve that Liverpool showed was outstanding, and both Slot and the players deserve a huge amount of credit for their efforts.
The fact that Arsenal could only draw 0-0 at home to Everton was an added bonus, meaning the Reds haven’t lost any ground on the Gunners.
Dropped point, yes – but not a disaster as it stands.
Fan Comments