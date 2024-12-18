Mohamed Salah‘s future remains uncertain beyond the current season but if he were to stay at Anfield, Arne Slot could be without him for next year’s festive schedule.

Earlier this week, the Confederation of African Football approved their 2025 competition calendar and it includes another edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

It is supposed to be a summer tournament but it will take place in the winter yet again, with Morocco playing host from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

For clubs in Europe who enjoy a winter break it will not be as disruptive, but Premier League sides will be in the middle of their busiest time of the year.

To put it into some context, Liverpool play seven games in that exact timeframe this season – it could yet rise to eight if the Reds progress to the League Cup semi-final.

Currently, Liverpool’s only concern would be losing Salah (yet again), but the No. 11 has yet to extend his contract at the club – though a formal offer has been tabled.

It will be a bridge Slot and Co. will only cross if Salah does agree a new deal, but it serves as another reminder that the football calendar does not prioritise players or clubs.

The 2025 AFCON falls in the same year as the introduction of FIFA’s new Club World Cup, which will take place over the summer and ask more of players plying their trade at the highest level.

Earlier this year, the Press Association reported that clubs could block call-ups to either competition due to FIFA rules, but that could jeopardise relations with players.

Last season Salah missed five games for Liverpool whilst at AFCON, he picked up an injury with Egypt and missed a subsequent seven matches, looking half the player he was before he left on return.

It is one of many cautionary tales and could consequently make clubs think twice about pursuing African players in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Reds have been linked to Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, though Eintracht Frankfurt insist there has been “no contact” over a possible transfer.

Whether Salah signs a new contract or not, Liverpool will be expected to be without the winger for the festive schedule next season – but let’s hope that is all he will be absent for!