Despite repeated links with a move to Liverpool, Eintracht Frankfurt insist there has been “no contact” over a possible transfer for striker Omar Marmoush.

Marmoush has emerged as a rumoured target for the Reds as they search for reinforcements in their attack, particularly in light of Mohamed Salah‘s uncertain future.

Salah’s Egypt teammate has so far scored 14 goals and laid on 10 assists in 17 games, with Harry Kane the only player across Europe’s top five leagues involved in more goals in all competitions.

That has made him a popular name among supporters, but according to Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung there has been “no contact” over a move to Anfield.

“No, we have not had any contact with Liverpool regarding Marmoush, no negotiations or contacts,” he told Arabic outlet winwin.

“I know the people there but there is nothing, there are no contacts with any club regarding the player.”

Frankfurt are known to be eager to tie their No. 7 down to a new contract, with Hardung saying: “We are in constant contact with Omar of course, and also his agent.

“He is our player so it is not difficult to talk to him, and that is all I can say regarding the negotiations and the current situation.”

It seems more likely that Marmoush will eventually leave, given the level of interest in him, though whether that will be to join Liverpool is up for debate.

Sources on Merseyside have insisted there is no interest in the 25-year-old at this stage, while Frankfurt stress that they are “not looking to sell him.”

“I don’t know what kind of market value Omar Marmoush might eventually bring. I think that regardless of the date, time or even if it will happen at all,” Hardung continued.

“It is difficult to predict that, and frankly, we do not care about predicting that. We deal with the situation if it happens.”

Hardung did, though, rule out a winter transfer, saying: “We do not want to dispense with him, we do not want to sell him, certainly in January.

“In the transfer market there is no room for assumptions, but there is no reason to sell him in the winter.”