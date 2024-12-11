The brilliance of Mohamed Salah knows no bounds, with Liverpool’s Egyptian King now in the top 10 for goals in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The 32-year-old was yet again the Reds’ match-winner on Tuesday evening, scoring the only goal in his side’s 1-0 win away to Girona in Europe.

Salah’s penalty took his overall goal tally for Liverpool to 227, meaning he is now just one behind the legendary Billy Liddell, who is fourth in the overall rankings.

Even more incredible is the fact that he has reached that amount in 164 fewer appearances.

Not only that, but Salah’s spot-kick in Spain took him into the 10 leading goalscorers in Champions League history, in what was his 50th strike in the competition.

Top 10 Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 141

– 141 2. Lionel Messi – 129

– 129 3. Robert Lewandowski – 101

– 101 4. Karim Benzema – 90

– 90 5. Raul – 71

– 71 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 60

– 60 7. Andriy Shevchenko – 59

– 59 8. Thomas Muller – 55

– 55 9. Thierry Henry – 51

– 51 10. Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mappe, Filippo Inzaghi – 50

It means Liverpool’s legendary No.11 has drawn level with AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi, with Kylian Mbappe also reaching his half-century after scoring in Real Madrid‘s 3-2 win away to Atalanta.

Salah’s latest achievement is another sign of his world-class quality, and why he deserves to be thought of as one of the leading players of his generation.

It’s easy to forget that he is also now seventh in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, having overtaken Robbie Fowler earlier this season.

Top 10 Premier League scorers:

1. Alan Shearer – 260

– 260 2. Harry Kane – 213

– 213 3. Wayne Rooney – 208

– 208 4. Andy Cole – 187

– 187 5. Sergio Aguero – 184

– 184 6. Frank Lampard – 177

– 177 7. Thierry Henry – 175

– 175 8. Mohamed Salah – 170

– 170 9. Robbie Fowler – 163

– 163 10. Jermain Defoe – 162

Salah is now just five goals behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who is widely thought of as the greatest foreign player in the history of English football.

Despite all of these constant achievements, there is still a nagging feeling that Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar isn’t as appreciated as much as he should be by the wider footballing public.

Cole Palmer seems to be getting more column inches this season, and while the Chelsea player is a fantastic talent in his own right, his impact still hasn’t been on Salah’s level.

The Liverpool forward has 28 goal involvements in just 22 appearances, in all competitions, which is more than anyone in Europe’s top five leagues.

Salah is a footballing phenomenon, and if he does sign a new Reds contract, he could go down as the best player in their history eventually, even usurping Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.