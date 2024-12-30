Mo Salah was in a jovial mood after Liverpool beat West Ham 5-0 and was able to look back humorously on his argument with Jurgen Klopp at the London Stadium last season.

Having scored and set up two goals on Sunday evening, Salah was smiling as he went about his post-match interview duties.

The mood after Liverpool’s visit to the Olympic Park in April was a complete contrast, as Salah caused headlines by saying, “If I speak there will be fire” after making clear a disagreement with his boss during the 2-2 draw.

Though it was described as a “non-story” by Klopp, Liverpool’s players haven’t forgotten the incident and even teased Salah about it before the match on Sunday.

A heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines just before West Ham's equaliser ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HuOJwvePWE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

The Egyptian told Sky Sports: “It was a funny thing because the guys before the game in the dressing room told me, ‘Oh, remember what happened here last year?’

“And the guys were laughing. Virgil started it! We had a bit of a laugh about that. We had not a nice moment here last year but I’m glad this one we had a better one.”

The fact the players can talk about the moment indicates the incident did indeed blow over quickly and Salah was clearly emotional at Klopp’s last match.

There exists no bad blood between the player and coach, with Salah writing when Klopp left: “It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years.

“I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.”

Since the change from Klopp to Arne Slot, Salah’s form has improved to see him become the most in-form attacker in world football.

Playing on the right, the No. 11 has become the first player to register a goal and an assist in eight league games – a new seasonal record by any player in the competition according to Opta, and it is still only December!

8 – Today is the eighth Premier League game this season in which Mo Salah has registered both a goal and an assist – a new seasonal record by any player in the competition's history. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/GOQ9iuyLkI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2024

Salah also sits top of the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season, scoring 17 goals in 18 games, three more than Erling Haaland in one match fewer.

The Egyptian has also registered more assists than any other player in the league; Salah has 13 so far while second-place Bukayo Saka has 10.

‘Only Salah has more’ has never been more true!