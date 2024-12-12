A date has been pencilled in for Liverpool’s rearranged Merseyside derby clash with Everton, while some key Reds injury updates have emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to the Mirror, Liverpool’s trip to Everton is set to be played on Tuesday, February 11.

The date is yet to be confirmed, however, because the Premier League needs “approval from UEFA” to stage a league game on a Champions League night.

It is claimed that it “will not be a problem,” though.

Should Liverpool be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton in the quarter-finals next Wednesday, the derby could be played on one of the semi-final dates in January.

However, if the Reds progress to the semi-finals, we won’t know the official date towards the end of January when their qualification to the Champions League last 16 is confirmed.

Today’s Liverpool FC News – Triple injury boost!

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa both took part in training with their teammates on Thursday, with the pair in line to make the squad for Fulham. Kostas Tsimikas has also taken a big step in his recovery from an ankle problem

Journalist David Lynch has provided an update on Ibrahima Konate‘s fitness, saying he could return sooner than feared. It’s a massive boost for Arne Slot!

Liverpool are claimed to be the “most plausible” Premier League club to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, but Reds sources have “strongly denied” any interest (The Athletic)

Tottenham‘s injury crisis is getting even worse ahead of the visit of Liverpool on December 22, with six key players out

Martin Zubimendi‘s rumoured summer switch to Anfield may have been even closer to being completed than we think, following a big claim from Steve McManaman

Liverpool are considering recalling Kaide Gordon from his loan spell at Norwich in January, following a disappointing stint there. He’s not made the squad for their last three games (Liverpool Echo)

Former Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan has retired from football at the age of 39. He has a surprise future plan lined up!

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan has lauded Slot’s criticism of Liverpool’s performance in victory against Girona, praising his high standards:

“This is a head coach who still voluntarily brings up the defeat to Nottingham Forest as though he wars with it every day – not that you can blame him. “Liverpool are top of the Champions League and Premier League tables, but you win nothing in December, and Slot’s demand for perfection after his 19th win was very pleasing to hear. “The standards are rightly high and it is a credit to him that he is not happy to simply accept a result and forget what transpired across the 90 minutes as no improvement will come of that.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United would reportedly consider accepting £40 million offers for Marcus Rashford in January. It looks like Ruben Amorim wants him gone! (Mail)

Jamie Carragher has described Man City‘s collapse this season as a “massive crisis,” following their 2-0 defeat away to Juventus. Did anybody see this coming? (CBS Sports)

Ilkay Gundogan says City are “always doing the wrong things” in all facets of their game, as the fallout continues. One win in 10 games is staggering! (TNT Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1984, Daniel Agger was born, meaning the Dane celebrates his 40th birthday today.

Who else feels old?

Agger was a gifted and elegant centre-back who racked up 232 appearances for Liverpool, but it could have been so many more without the injuries.

Sadly, fitness issues ultimately defined his time at Anfield, which is a shame, considering he had the natural ability to be one of Europe’s best defenders.

Still, there were high points along the way, such as the vital Champions League semi-final goal against Chelsea in 2007, and he remains a popular figure.