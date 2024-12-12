➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

UP THE REDS!
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

New Merseyside derby plan and triple injury boost – Latest Liverpool FC News

A date has been pencilled in for Liverpool’s rearranged Merseyside derby clash with Everton, while some key Reds injury updates have emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to the Mirror, Liverpool’s trip to Everton is set to be played on Tuesday, February 11.

The date is yet to be confirmed, however, because the Premier League needs “approval from UEFA” to stage a league game on a Champions League night.

It is claimed that it “will not be a problem,” though.

Should Liverpool be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton in the quarter-finals next Wednesday, the derby could be played on one of the semi-final dates in January.

However, if the Reds progress to the semi-finals, we won’t know the official date towards the end of January when their qualification to the Champions League last 16 is confirmed.

Today’s Liverpool FC News – Triple injury boost!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, December 9, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are claimed to be the “most plausible” Premier League club to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, but Reds sources have “strongly denied” any interest (The Athletic)
  • Liverpool are considering recalling Kaide Gordon from his loan spell at Norwich in January, following a disappointing stint there. He’s not made the squad for their last three games (Liverpool Echo)

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan has lauded Slot’s criticism of Liverpool’s performance in victory against Girona, praising his high standards:

“This is a head coach who still voluntarily brings up the defeat to Nottingham Forest as though he wars with it every day – not that you can blame him.

“Liverpool are top of the Champions League and Premier League tables, but you win nothing in December, and Slot’s demand for perfection after his 19th win was very pleasing to hear.

“The standards are rightly high and it is a credit to him that he is not happy to simply accept a result and forget what transpired across the 90 minutes as no improvement will come of that.”

Why Slot’s brutal honesty was refreshing & reassuring for Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man United would reportedly consider accepting £40 million offers for Marcus Rashford in January. It looks like Ruben Amorim wants him gone! (Mail)
  • Jamie Carragher has described Man City‘s collapse this season as a “massive crisis,” following their 2-0 defeat away to Juventus. Did anybody see this coming? (CBS Sports)
  • Ilkay Gundogan says City are “always doing the wrong things” in all facets of their game, as the fallout continues. One win in 10 games is staggering! (TNT Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 1, 2014: Liverpool's Daniel Agger celebrates scoring the first goal against Hull City during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 1984, Daniel Agger was born, meaning the Dane celebrates his 40th birthday today.

Who else feels old?

Agger was a gifted and elegant centre-back who racked up 232 appearances for Liverpool, but it could have been so many more without the injuries.

Sadly, fitness issues ultimately defined his time at Anfield, which is a shame, considering he had the natural ability to be one of Europe’s best defenders.

Still, there were high points along the way, such as the vital Champions League semi-final goal against Chelsea in 2007, and he remains a popular figure.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024