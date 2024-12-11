Arne Slot did not hide his dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s performance to any media outlet after the 1-0 win over Girona, underlining the high standards he is asking of his side.

The Reds may have made it six wins from six outings in the Champions League, but Slot’s disposition after the match screamed a man who expects more:

“I’m really pleased with the [first] five games the way we played, I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.” – Slot in post-match press conference

“No, not [pleased] at all. I was happy with the result but the performance was not of our standards.” – Slot to TNT Sports

“They were able to play through our press, if we lost the ball we weren’t aggressive enough…overall performance good from them, quite poor from us.” – Slot to LFCTV

Some will look to simply say, ‘Oh, it is just a manager wanting his team to be better’, but this was Slot laying out publicly that he expects a certain level from his team and nothing less.

Refreshingly honest

It was not billed as an easy role to step into at Anfield, but what Slot has done is minimise the constant comparisons to his predecessor and set off on his own journey.

He has done that by being respectful of what he took over, but also by leaving no doubt over his expectations and what he wants the identity of his side to be.

It is one of his biggest successes thus far that we were not constantly talking about a certain charismatic German.

Results play a significant role, of course, but Slot’s comments after Tuesday’s win were particularly impressive and made me, and plenty of others, take notice.

He had a plethora of media obligations after the win at Girona, but in each and every one he underlined his displeasure at Liverpool’s performance.

If you did not know the score, you could be fooled into thinking the Reds didn’t win.

Slot didn’t offer many platitudes and instead laid it out as he saw it. There was a clear angry undertone as you flicked from one post-match interview to the next.

“You cannot concede so many chances like we conceded. Our standards have to go up if we want to achieve something in this competition,” he told TNT Sports.

It’s been clear from the start that Slot can be brutally honest. He could have contained his dissatisfaction to the dressing room, but he publicly broadcasted that he expects more.

This is a head coach who still voluntarily brings up the defeat to Nottingham Forest as though he wars with it every day – not that you can blame him.

Liverpool are top of the Champions League and Premier League tables, but you win nothing in December, and Slot’s demand for perfection after his 19th win was very pleasing to hear.

The standards are rightly high and it is a credit to him that he is not happy to simply accept a result and forget what transpired across the 90 minutes as no improvement will come of that.

It was not a scathing attack on any individual but rather a reminder that success comes from consistently seeking to be better, and if any team can respond to his obvious message, it’s this one.

Slot has not been afraid to check egos (not that Liverpool have any divas) and assert his authority, he can see the bigger picture and it was satisfying and reassuring as a fan to hear his honest assessment.

You do not get anywhere by placating performances, and I loved that Slot chose to publicly make his high standards known on a night when the club’s impressive record could have easily taken the headlines.

We are in safe hands.