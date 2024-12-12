➔ SUPPORT US
SINGAPORE - Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Ange Postecoglou during a post-match press conference after the Tiger Cup pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Lion City Sailors FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Tottenham won 5-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Tottenham injury crisis gets even worse before Liverpool – 6 key players out

Tottenham‘s current injury crisis continues to worsen, with their Premier League clash with Liverpool now just 10 days away.

The Reds make the trip to Tottenham on December 22, in what represents one of their most challenging festive fixtures.

That said, Ange Postecoglou’s men are one of the most inconsistent teams in the division, losing at home to Ipswich but then winning 4-0 away to Man City last month.

With the visit of Liverpool edging closer, Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis, with the problems now racking up for the manager:

  • Guglielmo Vicario (ankle)
  • Micky van de Ven (hamstring)
  • Cristian Romero (thigh)
  • Ben Davies (thigh)
  • Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended)
  • Richarlison (hamstring)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies during the Tiger Cup pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Lion City Sailors FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Tottenham won 5-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Discussing the current situation ahead of his team’s Europa League meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday, Postecoglou couldn’t hide his frustration.

“It’s challenging. We’ve also got Ben Davies out who played a big part while the other two have been out,” Postecoglou said per football.london.

“It’s no secret we’re thin on numbers both squad wise and position wise.

“But it is what is, we can’t change that, we’ve got some big games coming up starting tomorrow.

“We’ll have to deal with what we’ve got. I’m still confident we’ll be able to get the job done with players at our disposal.”

Ange Postecoglou has agreed a two-year contract with Tottenham, according to reports (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

The extent of Spurs’ injuries has even seen the club launch a second review of their medical department, according to the Evening Standard, as they look to get to the bottom of the issue.

The north Londoners are definitely without Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Richarlison against Liverpool, while Ben Davies is a doubt with a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a seven-match domestic ban for a racially insensitive comment about teammate Son Heung-min.

 

How Spurs could line up against Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 26, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 2-0. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

With time running out before the Liverpool match, Spurs are under threat of having to name a makeshift starting XI against the Premier League leaders.

Veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster will start without the influential Vicario around, while a centre-back pairing of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin is possible unless Davies is fit.

Not having first-choice duo Romero and Van de Ven is one thing, but having to play 18-year-old right-back Gray out of position is even more problematic.

Bentancur’s box-to-box energy in midfield is a loss, although the likes of Yves Bissmoua, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison represent good options.

Son, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke make up a dangerous attack – Johnson has been ill recently – so there is still quality that can hurt Liverpool.

There is no doubt that they look depleted, which can only bode well for Slot and his players.

Tottenham have three more games to play in eight days before the visit of Liverpool, too, with there every chance more issues crop up.

