Tottenham‘s current injury crisis continues to worsen, with their Premier League clash with Liverpool now just 10 days away.

The Reds make the trip to Tottenham on December 22, in what represents one of their most challenging festive fixtures.

That said, Ange Postecoglou’s men are one of the most inconsistent teams in the division, losing at home to Ipswich but then winning 4-0 away to Man City last month.

With the visit of Liverpool edging closer, Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis, with the problems now racking up for the manager:

Guglielmo Vicario (ankle)

Micky van de Ven (hamstring)

Cristian Romero (thigh)

Ben Davies (thigh)

Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended)

Richarlison (hamstring)

Discussing the current situation ahead of his team’s Europa League meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday, Postecoglou couldn’t hide his frustration.

“It’s challenging. We’ve also got Ben Davies out who played a big part while the other two have been out,” Postecoglou said per football.london.

“It’s no secret we’re thin on numbers both squad wise and position wise.

“But it is what is, we can’t change that, we’ve got some big games coming up starting tomorrow.

“We’ll have to deal with what we’ve got. I’m still confident we’ll be able to get the job done with players at our disposal.”

The extent of Spurs’ injuries has even seen the club launch a second review of their medical department, according to the Evening Standard, as they look to get to the bottom of the issue.

The north Londoners are definitely without Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Richarlison against Liverpool, while Ben Davies is a doubt with a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a seven-match domestic ban for a racially insensitive comment about teammate Son Heung-min.

How Spurs could line up against Liverpool

With time running out before the Liverpool match, Spurs are under threat of having to name a makeshift starting XI against the Premier League leaders.

Veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster will start without the influential Vicario around, while a centre-back pairing of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin is possible unless Davies is fit.

Not having first-choice duo Romero and Van de Ven is one thing, but having to play 18-year-old right-back Gray out of position is even more problematic.

Bentancur’s box-to-box energy in midfield is a loss, although the likes of Yves Bissmoua, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison represent good options.

Son, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke make up a dangerous attack – Johnson has been ill recently – so there is still quality that can hurt Liverpool.

There is no doubt that they look depleted, which can only bode well for Slot and his players.

Tottenham have three more games to play in eight days before the visit of Liverpool, too, with there every chance more issues crop up.