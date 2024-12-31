Pep Guardiola has admitted that Man City already have “no chance” of winning the Premier League, and added that he thinks they “need help” in the transfer market.

With just two wins in Man City‘s last 14 matches across all competitions, Guardiola is experiencing his worst run of form ever as a manager.

Having played a game more than Liverpool, they sit fifth in the league and 14 points behind the Reds.

Though we have seen the Mancunian outfit come from behind in title races before, to win the league from this point would be their most surprising achievement by some distance.

Guardiola admitted that there is basically “no chance” of that, telling the BBC‘s Match of the Day: “We are far away from winning the Premier League.

“We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for: FA Cup, top four… and winning games helps.”

Even if Man City were to win all of their 19 remaining Premier League matches, they would still finish with 88 points. Meanwhile, if Liverpool were to win their remaining 20 games, they would earn 105 points.

Chelsea and Arsenal are now deemed to be Liverpool’s biggest rivals for the title, with the two teams sitting 10 and nine points respectively behind the Reds.

Nottingham Forest can also not be ignored. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are closest to Liverpool with an eight-point deficit, but they have played a game more than the other challengers.

Man City‘s recent 2-0 win against Leicester was their first victory in six matches, a relief for Guardiola who had his name chanted by supporters after the game.

“It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position,” Guardiola said about his side’s showing against Leicester.

“We didn’t have enough energy to sustain 90 minutes but hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.”

Man City “need help” in the transfer market

While it would be simplistic to suggest Man City‘s drop in form is solely down to Rodri’s absence, the Spaniard’s injury has been a big blow.

At the moment, they are also missing John Stones and Ruben Dias in defensive areas, a position Guardiola would like to strengthen.

“In some positions we need help,” the Man City manager said.

“When we’re all together we’re the team we were but with important players out for weeks and months it’s so difficult.

“I thought central defenders would be fit all season but we have struggled – holding midfield and central defenders we need help.

“The market is the market – it’s not easy, it’s expensive so we will see what the club can do.”

Well, at least they might be able to dip into the club’s deep pockets given their totally legitimate, record commercial revenue from last year.